Act fast! Save 25% on Autodesk's top products

Cyber Week deals will soon come to an end, but here's one deal you can still get. It's especially helpful for design and annotating.

For a limited time, you can get 25% off Autodesk's top products. The sale includes AutoCAD, AutoCAD LT, Fusion, and more. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Autodesk promo codes this week).

Autodesk: 25% off @ Autodesk

Autodesk is a leader in software solutions for the design, engineering, and entertainment industries. Through its comprehensive suite of software products, Autodesk provides powerful tools to help streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and fuel creativity across various industries including architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and entertainment.

The sale includes AutoCAD ($1,624/year after discount), AutoCAD LT ($379/year after discount), Fusion ($510/year after discount), and AutoCAD Revit LT Suite ($495/year after discount).

AutoCAD is among the more popular programs and designed for architects, engineers, and construction professionals. It allows them to design and annotate 2D geometry and 3D models. Features include the ability to compare drawings, counting, adding objects, and creating tables. It also comes with seven industry-specific toolsets for electrical design, plant design, architecture layout drawings, mechanical design, 3D mapping, and more.

This sale is valid through December December 6 only.