I cover home networking for a living and these 7 Prime Day Wi-Fi router deals are too good to pass up

If you’re still using an old Wi-Fi router — or the one that you got for ‘free’ when you signed up for your current internet plan — you’re probably not getting the fastest speeds you could and you’re definitely not using the latest Wi-Fi tech. That’s a shame too given how much time we spend online each day. Thankfully, Prime Day is here and there are a ton of great deals to be had on the best Wi-Fi routers right now.

Not everyone needs one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems , especially if you live in a smaller home or in an apartment. If that’s the case, a traditional Wi-Fi router will definitely do the job at a much cheaper price. Whether you’re looking for a cutting-edge router with Wi-Fi 7 , one with Wi-Fi 6E or even a less expensive router with Wi-Fi 6 , I’ve already found a few great options and there will definitely be even more as Prime Big Day Deals continues.

Here are 7 Prime Day Wi-Fi router deals that are all under $300 but will give your home network a much needed boost.

Wi-Fi router Prime Day deals

Linksys Hydra Pro 6: was $200 now $69 @ Amazon

The Linksys Hydra Pro 6 is a very compact yet full-featured Wi-Fi 6 router. It can cover 2,700 square feet with a strong Wi-Fi signal and supports up to 30 connected devices simultaneously. As for ports, you get one gigabit input along with four gigabit LAN ports for your wired devices and a USB port for sharing data across your network. In our Linksys Hydra Pro 6 review , we praised its small size, easy setup process and the fact that you can add it to a mesh network using other Linksys products later on.

TP-Link Archer AX55: was $130 now $75 @ Amazon

The TP-Link Archer AX55 is currently our top budget pick and for good reason. At its normal price of just over $100, you get a very capable Wi-Fi 6 router with 4 high-gain antennas and beamforming for a stronger signal. On the back, there’s a gigabit input port along with four gigabit Ethernet ports and a USB port. You also get security software like networking monitoring and parental controls built-in. In our TP-Link Archer AX55 review , we hailed it as a real bargain for those looking to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 on a budget.

MSI RadiX AXE6600: was $158 now $139 @ Amazon

The MSI RadiX AXE6600 is a great way to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6E and get one of the best gaming routers at the same time. Its design won’t be for everyone but if you like RGB lights, each of the six antennas and the MSI logo all light up. In our MSI RadiX AXE6600 review , we were impressed by its more affordable price and all of the ports on hand. Around back, you get one gigabit input port along with four gigabit Ethernet ports and a USB port. This gaming router also did quite well in our speed tests reaching 1.42 Gbps at 15 feet.

Asus RT-AXE7800: was $280 now $199 @ Amazon

If you’re looking for something a bit newer though, the Asus RT-AXE7800 is a Wi-Fi 6E gaming router with a unique design. Alongside the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands, you also get Wi-Fi 6E’s 6 GHz band for even faster speeds. Port selection is good too with a 2.5 gigabit input port, four gigabit Ethernet ports and a USB port. Like with many other Asus routers, you get the company’s AiProtection Pro security software (powered by Trend Micro) for free and this router can also be added to a mesh network later if you want.

Asus RT-AX86U: was $250 now $200 @ Amazon

The Asus RT-AX86U may be a bit older but it held a spot on our best Wi-Fi 6 router page for quite some time. At just $200, it’s still worth picking up, especially if you have multi-gig internet or want a fast gaming router at a major discount. In our Asus RT-AX86U review , we loved the port selection with a 2.5 Gbps input (or a gigabit one), four gigabit Ethernet ports and not one but two USB ports. You also get a lot of different customization options in the Asus Router app or through your browser.

TP-Link Archer BE550: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon

The TP-Link Archer BE550 is already a steal of deal when it’s not on sale but thanks to Prime Big Day Deals, you can upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 for less than $200. This pint-sized Wi-Fi 7 router is fully equipped too with five 2.5 Gbps ports and a USB port around back. TP-Link offers an easy setup process too using its Tether app and you get some built-in security features through the company’s HomeShield service. Wi-Fi 7 at this price is a no brainer but if you want to spend a bit more, check out the TP-Link Archer BE800 which has a light up LED display on front to show the date, time, weather and even emojis.