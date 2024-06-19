The Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 is a new ultra portable keyboard with a gigantic battery life

Logitech has unveiled a sequel to the decade-old Keys-To-Go Bluetooth keyboard that's sure to interest anyone looking for a portable typing solution. The Keys-To-Go 2 measures a scant 4.57mm at its thinnest point (8.77mm at its thickest) and has a completely refreshed design.

It comes in a choice of three colors: Lilac, Pale Grey and Graphite and boasts scissor keys and a built-in cover to protect the keys when not in use. When you want to type, you flip the cover round and it acts as a mini-stand to prop the keyboard up for a more comfortable typing angle.

Like other Logitech 'boards, the Keys-To-Go 2 can connect to up to three devices and has the company's Easy Switch keys in the top left corner. Logitech markets the keyboard as being used with tablets but you could just as easily pair your phone and laptop and switch quickly between the three as necessary.

The keyboard comes in two different layouts: Universal (which is used for Android, ChromeOS, Windows as well as iPadOS, iOS and macOS) or just a dedicated Apple layout (specifically for iPadOS, iOS and macOS). There's a function row up top but obviously no numeric keypad as a way to keep things compact.

Interestingly, Logitech has opted to power the keyboard with coin cell batteries rather than the usual lithium-ion rechargeable one. The company says the result is a 36-month power reserve and less fiddling on the part of the user. Although, when it does come time to change the battery you'll need a screwdriver and two fresh batteries, rather than plugging in to a USB-C cable.

It's also worth pointing out the plastic parts in the Keys-To-Go 2 include certified post-consumer recycled plastic; 36% for the Pale Grey and Graphite versions and 33% for the Lilac colorway.

“We understand the challenges that mobile professionals face and their desire to find solutions that allow them to carry less and do more from anywhere," said Joseph Mingori, General Manager of mobile solutions and partnerships at Logitech. "Keys-To-Go 2 is a highly personal device that creates an ideal workspace, wherever your workspace may be.”

The keyboard is priced at $79.99/£79.99 and both layouts are available to buy directly from Logitech.