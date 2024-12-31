This stunning OLED gaming monitor is the best I tested in 2024 — here's why

Reviewing the best gaming monitors is one of the best parts of my job. That said, it’s sometimes difficult to find one that truly stands out since most gaming monitors share similar features. Thankfully, I got to test out a truly unique one in 2024.

At first glance, the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B looks like a typical 32-inch gaming monitor. It's kind of basic. However, it has a feature that’s rare for such devices. Like the Alienware 27 4K, LG’s monitor allows you to switch between two refresh rates. In this case, 4K at 240Hz and 1080p at 480Hz. This way, you can enjoy cinematic games like God of War: Ragnarok at a high resolution and competitive games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with a high refresh rate.

Given its ability to switch between refresh rates, along with the gorgeous OLED panel and streamlined design, the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B is my favorite gaming monitor of 2024. I’ll explain why below.

Fast performance

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Let’s start with performance since this LG UltraGear monitor offers two refresh rates. Again, 4K at 240Hz is made for “cinematic” games like Elden Ring where immersive visuals are paramount. On the flip side, 1080p at 480Hz is suited for competitive games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 2 where you need the fastest refresh rate possible. Both refresh rates feature a super low 0.03ms response time, so you won't feel any input lag in either mode.

Unless you’re a competitive gamer, you don’t need to play games at 480Hz, especially when it reduces resolution to 1080p. However, even I could feel the difference between the two refresh rates in Doom Eternal, which ran at 220 fps on the Corsair One i500 gaming PC. And while I noticed the drop from 4K to 1080p resolution, it didn’t negatively impact my overall experience.

The main drawback here is that you’ll need a reasonably powerful gaming PC to fully take advantage of the monitor’s dual refresh rates. But as I said in my review, you’ll still benefit from this monitor's fast refresh rate and low response time. If not, you can switch to 240Hz mode and enjoy the 4K goodness.

Vibrant OLED display

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Unlike the Alienware 27 4K Dual, the LG UltraGear 32 packs an OLED panel. Thanks to that, you get fantastic contrasts between dark and light elements, which in turn helps colors appear more vivid. Combined with the sharp 4K resolution, and you’re treated to an enjoyable viewing experience when playing games or watching your favorite streaming content.

Hues are generally oversaturated, which makes colorful games like Doom Eternal and Cyberpunk 2077 truly pop. That said, the colors aren’t as overblown as on the Acer Predator X32 FP. In that sense, LG’s hues hit the middle spot of being oversaturated but still naturalistic.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B Acer Predator X32 FP Nits (brightness) 255.8 (standard) | 262 (HDR) 404 (user mode) | 1,129 (HDR) sRGB 149.4% 226% DCI-P3 105.8% 160% Delta-E 0.31 0.26

32 inches is my preferred size for a gaming monitor. Sure, playing games on a 55-inch ultrawide device like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is a lot of fun, but similar monitors are a tad overkill. At 32 inches, the LG UltraGear allows me to get fully immersed in a game without the need to buy a gigantic desk to accommodate it.

Tasteful design

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The LG UltraGear 32’s practical design doesn’t immediately identify it as a gaming monitor. In fact, if you disable the RGB lighting surrounding the monitor arm on the back, you might think it's an average office monitor. While this might be a turn-off for some, it’s a bonus since I prefer electronics with understated designs.

I’m also a fan of the flat and wide stand which keeps the monitor in place. There’s plenty of room on the stand for your phone or even an extra controller, which can help minimize clutter on your desk. Similarly, the monitor shaft has an opening you can tuck cables through. Gliding the monitor up and down along its stand is also pretty easy.

Even though the LG UltraGear is still relatively large, you shouldn’t have a problem finding a place for it on your desk. And thanks to its design, it should also blend in nicely with your overall gaming setup.

Bottom line

The LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B is one of my favorite devices since it’s effectively two gaming monitors in one thanks to the dual-refresh rates. A handful of other monitors also have this feature, and I suspect we’ll see even more in 2025. I’m surprised it took this long for manufacturers to offer a dual refresh rate option, but I’m glad it’s now happening.

If you don’t want to buy separate monitors for competitive and casual gaming, then you should definitely check out the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE-B.