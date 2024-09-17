I'm a sim racer and Logitech's new Racing Series gear fixes my 3 biggest problems with the hobby

I’m a bit of a sim racing addict, but you already knew that. The bit you didn’t know is that I’ve been driving the $999 Logitech G Pro wheel for a few weeks now (review coming soon). In the midst of my testing, the company has come out at Logi Play and announced the new Logitech G Racing Series.

And the best bit? This new series answers three of my biggest complaints of the G Pro — complaints that I know the whole sim racing community has.

Lack of replacement wheels — The one that comes with G Pro is nice and all, but what if I’m doing Formula/GT racing and need something with more precise control? Or what if I need a wheel that’s perfectly circular for drifting or rallying? Accessorizing my driving — So far, we’ve just got the G Pro wheel and pedals. It sure would be great to get a sequential shifter and handbrake for the full rallying experience (hint hint). Multi-system compatibility — By far the biggest one suffered by all racers. These wheels are too expensive to just work with PS5/PC or Xbox/PC, so what about something that works with all three? The workarounds are unreliable, and nobody has been able to nail this multi-platform compatibility (until now).

Nice wheels

Instead of giving you complete wheels that you’ll be paying an arm and a leg for, Logitech is going for “versatility across racing disciplines.” That means giving you every part separately to decide how you want to switch things up.

This starts with the $149 Logitech G RS Wheel Hub (there’s a $129 version, but that’s PC-only — $20 more gets you Xbox support too). From here, you can screw down whatever kind of wheel you want to add as well, from the RS Track Wheel that has that familiar single-seat racer design to the Round Wheel that’s exactly what it says on the tin. Both of these are $69.

Or if you’re feeling fancy, for two hundred bucks, you can get the best of the best as Logitech has partnered with Momo to create two stunning wheels — the SIM GT 320 and SIM GT-Racer 290 (available January 2025). Both of these are bigger and come from the iconic Italian motorsports brand that created wheels by hand for the likes of Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher.

With this versatility of how you can take apart/attach items in your sim rig, you can choose between buying separate Wheel Hubs for each wheel or just getting out the screwdriver and applying a little elbow grease to replace the wheel every time. On top of this, Logitech’s taken the chance to make some welcome tweaks to the wheel, including adjustable paddle shifts that you can even take off and customizable LEDs.

And if these wheels aren’t enough, you can pick up the $59 RS QR Adapter if you've got your own weapon of choice. Provided your wheel has a 70mm or 50.8mm front- or rear-mounting system, you can attach it to the Direct Drive base.

Get a shift on

At the moment, the only shifter Logitech does was originally built for the G29 and…well, let’s be honest, it’s a bit undesirable. It is perfectly fine for a H-shift, but if you want sequential or a quickfire handbrake, you’re left in a similar situation like mine — creating a web of elastic bands to add a little bit of a snapback to the stick.

Thankfully, Logitech is saving me from my own DIY embarrassment with the RS Shifter & Handbrake. You can use it as both a sequential shifter or handbrake with the flick of a switch, the actual lever itself is height adjustable, and there’s a variety of mounting options, too, so you could buy two and vertically stack them just like a rally car. At $149 a pop, these are pricey, but we’ll have to see whether it’s worthwhile with a test of our own.

(not) Ridin’ solo

Oh, and there’s something special about those Wheel Hubs — in particular the one that is compatible with Xbox/PC. You may have noticed that we’ve spoken a lot about these two platforms, and not mentioned PlayStation much. Well, that comes down to how the connectivity works.

To get PS5 compatibility, Logitech had to put the authentication chip in the wheel's base, whereas, for Xbox and PC, no chip is needed. So what would happen if you have a PlayStation base but buy an Xbox/PC wheel hub? Well, quite simply, you’ll get compatibility with all three platforms on one sim wheel.

This is unheard of outside of the hokey workarounds like the somewhat unreliable Drive Hub (from personal experience), and vastly increases the value of that pricey wheel you picked up.

Outlook

So new wheels, new accessories, new levels of customization and a new openness of triple-platform support. Not only that, but Logitech has dropped the price of the wheelbase and is now selling it separately from $599, and the company has confirmed that “it won’t be another couple of years” before you hear from them with new products.

While the team would not detail what these are, when I asked whether the company was looking at that mid-range void in their range between the budget G923 wheel and the uber premium G Pro, I was told to “watch this space.”