Samsung unveils new OLED gaming monitors with crazy fast .03ms response times and HDR10+

Samsung is no stranger to fast-paced, immersive gaming, evidenced most soundly in its new OLED monitor lineup that features a range of sizes, prices, and specs to meet almost any need.

At the forefront of the new launch is the Odyssey OLED G8 monitor, an AI-powered 32-inch 4K design built on a flat frame and a 16:9 aspect ratio. While it may not use fancy tandem OLED tech as seen in the Apple iPad Pro , it does come equipped with OLED Glare-Free technology, which reduces reflections to ensure you get the most out of your OLED panel.

Gaming feats abound on the OLED G8, measured by its up to 0.03ms of input latency on a 240Hz refresh rate screen. Samsung also kitted out the G8 with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for diminished screen tearing in addition to a newfangled Dynamic Cooling System aimed at preventing OLED burn-in.

The G8 is saddled alongside the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6, a somewhat more budget-friendly design that leverages a 360Hz refresh rate on a 27-inch 1440p display. Preorders for both monitors go live today on Samsung’s official store page, with the OLED G8 sporting a $1,299 price tag while the OLED G6 comes in at $899.

An Odyssey in HDR gaming

(Image credit: Future)

Samsung is a leading provider of some of the best gaming monitors money can buy, and it’s taking that knowhow to the extreme in its new Odyssey lineup. Beyond just the tantalizing OLED screens, both the Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey OLED G6 combine some of the best technologies found in Samsung’s 2024 TV lineup with the most advanced gaming specs on the block.

The OLED G8 uses the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor for 4K upscaling across the Samsung Gaming Hub and assorted streaming apps. This means that all of your favorite content, from cloud-based gaming via Xbox Game Pass to binges of the new “ Star Wars: The Acolyte ” on Disney Plus will be crystal clear and unblemished on the G8.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8: $1,299 @ Samsung As the flagship in Samsung's Odyssey monitor lineup, the OLED G8 serves as the perfect battle station for any major gamer. It sports a 4K resolution on a platform with a 0.03ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and an anti-glare screen. You also have access to Samsung's Gaming Hub and Smart TV platform, which includes Xbox Game Pass, Netflix, and so much more. Also available @ Amazon

Most exciting for all of those who might worry about their favorite OLED gaming monitor being ruined by burn-in is the new dynamic cooling system, named Samsung OLED Safeguard+ technology. Both the G8 and the G6 use an advanced heat pipe that dynamically reducing temperatures and brightness to better prevent burn-in.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Best of all is the new addition of HDR10+ Gaming across the OLED range. Essentially, HDR10+ on Samsung's new OLED monitors automatically adjusts the game on-screen with improved fidelity, lighting, and color. You won't have to fiddle with settings or make any changes, as the feature dynamically adjusts to your set-up, allowing you to game in HDR without any friction.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6: $899 @ Samsung The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 is a gamer's delight with a 360Hz panel, 0.03ms of input latency, and an anti-glare screen. Built on a 16:9 aspect ratio, the first of its kind for an OLED Samsung monitor. The G6 also comes equipped with a dynamic cooling system to diminish OLED burn-in. Also available @ Amazon

And gaming is made all the more fluid with one of the lowest response times on an OLED monitor, beat only by the ViewSonic XG272-2K-OLED, which sports just 0.01ms. At 0.03ms, the OLED G8 and G6 ensure you get some of the best coverage against ghosting and improved motion clarity in the market.

The 27-inch OLED G6 launches with an MSRP of $899, while the 32-inch OLED G8 comes in at a $1,299 premium. You can pick them up for preorder today on Samsung’s storefront or alternative retailers.