LG debuts new 27-inch OLED gaming monitor with 480Hz display for $1,000

LG's newest gaming monitor features one of the fastest displays available, with a 480Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. But it'll cost you.

The UltraGear 27GX790A (GX7) starts at $99.99 and features an LG Display OLED panel that the company announced during CES 2024 earlier this year. The 2560 x 1440 resolution panel is supposed to handle the 480Hz refresh rate without dropping below 1080p resolution.

Many of the best gaming monitors feature fast response times and high refresh rates. At $1,000 and lacking 4K, LG's newest monitor might be a hard ask.

At a glance, the GX7 monitor looks very similar to the Sony M10S monitor released in September. It is $100 cheaper than the M10S and offers a few more hertz. However, it lacks some modes and variable refresh rates on the M10S.

The monitor features Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technology to help prevent screen tearing and flickering. It sports a DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification and an "Anti-Glare and Low Reflection" coating to help with viewing in a bright room.

As for connectivity, there are two HDMI 2.1 ports, a 2.1 Display Port, three USB 3.0 ports, and a 4-pole headphone out jack.

The attachable stand can reach a height of 110mm and can swivel up to 30 degrees.

“An ideal choice for serious gamers, the 27GX790A boasts a 27-inch OLED screen with an exceptionally fast 480Hz refresh rate,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Business Solutions Company. “Our new UltraGear OLED gaming monitor is perfect for both console and PC gaming."

Currently, the UltraGear GX7 is listed for preorder on the LG US website. The site lists a shipping date of 12/30 or "as product comes available." Most likely, you'll get your monitor in early January. However, no official release date is listed on any LG materials.

