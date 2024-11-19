iOS 18.1.1 is live with critical security fixes — update your iPhone right now

Three months after their launch back in September of this year, Apple has released a new iOS 18.1.1 and iPadOS 18.1.1 update that includes some minor changes as well as some important security fixes.

The two security fixes concern issues with JavaScriptCore (tracked as CVE-2024-44308) and WebKit (tracked as CVE-2024-44309). The JavaScriptCore threat involved processing maliciously crafted web content that could lead to arbitrary code execution and was mainly found on Intel-based Mac systems. It was solved by improved checks.

Similarly, the Webkit fix used maliciously crafted web content to carry out cross site scripting attacks and also exploited Intel-based Mac systems. The security fix on iOS 18.1.1 and iPadOS 18.1.1 solved this by fixing a cookie management issue with improved state management.

Recommended for everyone using one of the best iPhones, the fixes come three weeks after the launch of iOS 18.1 which mainly focused on Apple Intelligence features.

How to protect an iOS or iPadOS device

Though Apple's own rules prohibiting malware scanning apps mean there isn't an iOS or iPadOS equivalent of the best Android antivirus apps, it doesn't mean you're out of options entirely.

Either Intego Mac Internet Security X9 or Intego Mac Premium Bundle X9 can be used to scan your Apple devices for malware, and both are considered some of the best Mac antivirus software solutions you can get right now. They can scan an iPhone or an iPad for malware, but either device will have to be connected to a Mac via a USB cable.

If you want an extra layer of protection for your Apple devices and the sensitive data they contain, it's worth signing up for either product.

Regardless though, the most important thing you can do to keep your iPhone or iPad safe from hackers is to install the latest updates as soon as they become available. I know installing updates can be time consuming as well as slightly annoying but hackers love to prey on people running outdated software. By keeping your devices updated regularly, you will be much less likely to fall victim to one of their attacks.