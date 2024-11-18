Hurry! The new M4 MacBook Pro 14-inch just dropped to lowest price yet at Amazon

Black Friday deals are well underway! If you’ve had your eye on one of the new MacBook Pro M4 laptops, then I’ve just found a deal you can’t pass up.

Right now, you can get the MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 for $1,400 at Amazon. The laptop is currently selling for $1,474, but when you apply the $74 coupon, you’re effectively getting a $200 deal. The 14-inch MacBook Pro M4 is one of the best MacBooks we’ve tested and comes with our highest recommendation, especially at this lower price.

MacBook Pro 14” (★★★★½): was $1,599 now $1,549 @ Amazon

Thanks to its M4 chip, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 2x faster Neural Engine performance for AI tasks and 2x faster ray tracing compared to the old M3 models. As we said in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, you also get a sharper 12MP Center Stage webcam and extended battery life of over 18 hours in our testing.

In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it’s pretty close to the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and long battery life. We also like the sharper 12MP webcam and additional Thunderbolt port.

Besides the extra USB-C port, this laptop’s design is identical to the previous model and modern MacBooks in general. The squared, machined aluminum utilitarian design is both attractive and functional. It not only looks good but also feels nice to hold. This deal applies to the Silver and Space Black models, both of which look fantastic.

The 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is bright and colorful. We enjoyed watching the trailer for Captain America: Brave New World (for example) since everything appeared so vibrant. The 14-inch screen also means you won’t have to squint when trying to read articles on your favorite websites (like Tom’s Guide!). Games like Resident Evil 4 Remake also look spectacular on the MacBook Pro’s display.

The M4 chip inside this laptop delivers excellent performance and power efficiency. In our testing, we found this M4 Mac extremely responsive. We had dozens of Chrome tabs open and multiple Slack chats and we could easily perform complex ML Enhance edits on large image files in Pixelmator Pro without experiencing lag. Everything feels superfluid with this machine. The relatively low SSD performance scores were surprising, but this likely won’t be an issue during regular use.

This is the lowest we’ve seen the MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 so far, so we advise you to take advantage before Amazon runs out of stock. But if you miss out, you’ll likely get another chance (or two) during Black Friday proper.