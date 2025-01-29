Hurry! Amazon just slashed $200 off the latest MacBook Pro — lowest price ever

New year, new laptop. If you’ve been craving an upgrade, now is a great time to pick up the latest MacBook Pro — it’s on sale for its lowest price ever over at Amazon.

Right now you can get the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M4/512GB) for $1,399 at Amazon. This is $200 off and the lowest price I’ve seen for Apple’s pro laptop. This deal may not stick around for long, so grab it while you can!

The MacBook Pro M4 is an amazing buy, and after this discount, it has only gotten better. In our MacBook Pro M4 review we called this laptop “a revelation” and had pretty much nothing but praise for it, awarding it a score of 4.5/5 stars.

First up, Apple’s M4 chip provides super fast performance. Our unit could handle dozens of Chrome tabs and multiple applications at once without slowing down. This is also an excellent choice of laptop for creatives, as it blazes through tough tasks like editing photos and video.

Plus, the MacBook Pro M4 has astonishingly long battery life. In our battery life tests this laptop clocked in at an incredible 18 hours and 31 minutes. For anyone counting, that’s over a full hour longer than the previous MacBook Pro M3.

There’s plenty more to love about the MacBook Pro M4, too. Its 14.2-inch nano-texture display looks gorgeous from every angle with no glare. And even if that’s not good enough for you, you can connect two external displays to expand your screen real estate. There’s also a new 12MP webcam to make sure you look sharp on video calls.

However, there are a couple of downsides. This laptop can handle some gaming, but it can’t beat out any of the best gaming laptops. Plus, its SSD read/write speed came in slower than the MacBook Pro M3 as well as some Windows laptops like the Dell XPS 13.

