Stop using Command+Shift+3 — try these Mac screenshot shortcuts instead

Taking a screenshot on Mac is simple once you know the methods. Maybe you’ve just made a purchase and you want an image of the receipt, or maybe you’re looking to share some information. Perhaps you want to capture a still from a video or, as we’ve done here, create a tutorial. Whatever the reason, Apple has made capturing the screen a very easy process.

You can take screenshots on Mac in two main ways. The simplest method is using keyboard shortcuts, which capture images instantly. Alternatively, you can use the Screenshot app for more advanced options, including capturing the mouse pointer, setting a time, or showing a preview thumbnail after capture.

Both methods offer different screenshot capture options depending on what portion of your screen you want to include. Let's explore all the available choices so you can select the one that best suits your needs.

How to take a screenshot of the entire screen

1. Press Shift, Command, and 3 (Image: © Apple) If you would like to take a screenshot of the entire screen, you simply need to press the Shift, Command, and 3 keys together.

2. Use the Screenshot app (alternative) (Image: © Apple/Future) You can also use the Screenshot app to take screenshots. To launch it, press Shift-Command-5 on the keyboard. Alternatively, select Launchpad from macOS’s Dock, search for Screenshot, and click the Screenshot icon. You can then click the icon called Capture the entire screen.

How take a screenshot of a portion of the screen

1. Press Shift, Command, and 4 (Image: © Apple) If you only want to take a screenshot of a certain part of the screen, you need to press the Shift, Command, and 4 keys together.

2. Use the Screenshot app (alternative) (Image: © Apple) You can also use the Screenshot app to take a screenshot of a portion of the screen. To launch it, press Shift-Command-5 on the keyboard. Alternatively, you can select Launchpad from macOS’s Dock, search for Screenshot, and click the Screenshot icon. A predetermined area will be shown on the screen

3. Position the crosshair (Image: © Future) If you use the keyboard shortcut, a crosshair will appear on the screen. Move the crosshair to the top-left corner of the portion of the screen you need to capture. In the Screenshot app, drag the top-left handle of the highlighted area to the top-left corner of the portion of the screen you need to capture.

4. Determine the area to capture (Image: © Future) For the keyboard shortcut method, click on the mouse or trackpad and drag the crosshair so that it draws a box around the area of the screen to capture and let go. In the screenshot app, you need to continue to drag the corners of the highlighted box so that it draws a box around the area of the screen to capture. Then click the icon Capture selected portion.

How take a screenshot of a window

1. Press Shift, Command, and 4 (Image: © Apple) If you want to screenshot a particular app window (for example, if you want to screenshot a browser window) or if you want to screenshot a menu then press the Shift, Command, and 4 keys together.

2. Switch to camera mode (Image: © Future) Next, press the spacebar on your keyboard so that the pointer becomes a camera.

3. Use the Screenshot app (alternative) (Image: © Apple/Future) You can also use the Screenshot app to take a screenshot of a window. To launch it, press Shift-Command-5 on the keyboard. Alternatively, select Launchpad from macOS’s Dock, search for Screenshot, and click the Screenshot icon. Now click the icon Capture selected window.

4. Select a window or menu (Image: © Future) In either case, click the window or menu you want to capture. When capturing a window or menu, a shadow will form part of the screenshot. You can eliminate this if you press and hold the Option key when you click the window or menu.

How to view a screenshot

1. Select the thumbnail (Image: © Future) You should see a thumbnail of your screenshot in the corner of the screen. If so, click it and you will be able to use Preview to view and edit the screen.

2. Find it on the desktop (Image: © Future) Screenshots are also saved on the Desktop, so you just need to click the file and, again, you will be able to use Preview to view and edit the screen. Files are always PNG and they begin with Screenshot and include the date and time.

And there you go. You now know how to record the screen on a Mac. You may also want to learn how to change the screenshot location on Mac . Then you can move on and discover how to use the Mac’s built-in screen recorder and how to screenshot on iPhone 16 .