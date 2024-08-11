What's the perfect student laptop for back to school? Our experts weigh in

When picking the best laptops for college students, you have a lot of different criteria to take into account. It has to pack enough power for whatever your degree is going to throw at you, while also having enough stamina to last a full day of running between classes.

And on top of that, it’s got to offer a lot of fun for when you’re not studying too, because let’s be honest, dorms are boring without something to binge-watch. Put simply, it has to be your central hub for work and entertainment. To help you with your decision, I’ve been busy asking the experts.

Not just our own experts, by the way. To catch you up, Tom’s Guide is part of Future — home to a lot of publications packed to the gills with top-notch expertise that can help you choose the right system. So rather than carry on chatting up a storm, let’s get to it.

“It needs to have at least 16GB of memory and a 1TB SSD.”

Jarred Walton Social Links Navigation Senior Editor, Tom’s Hardware

Any new laptop in 2024 needs to have at least 16GB of memory and a 1TB SSD — though you could potentially save money doing the storage upgrade yourself for some laptops. For lighter gaming needs, AMD's latest Ryzen AI processors are worth a look, but otherwise, gamers will want at least an RTX 4060 Laptop GPU.

Alternatively, you can pay $10 to $20 per month for a GeForce NOW subscription and use it on any laptop; all you'll need for that is a good network connection that hopefully doesn't have a data cap. Beyond the processor, memory, and storage, backlit keyboards are also a must-have item for me — and getting something with a numpad is helpful if you want to do coding/math stuff.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

For the student laptop space, Snapdragon X Elite notebooks appear promising but be wary of application and gaming support. Quite a few games have relatively poor graphics performance, probably due to drivers, but the need to run x86 translation layers can also hinder application performance in general.

Battery life is great, and for typical internet use, Qualcomm's processor won't be a problem, so go by your personal needs. More critically, these have to be at the right price for a student, and the least expensive models start at $999 for X Plus processors — even extending well beyond that mark.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 7i: was $999 now $849 @ Costco

For family and friends, I usually end up finding the best options by just going to Costco.com, and right now this Lenovo ticks all the right boxes. It packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 155H and has 32GB of memory with a 1TB SSD, for only $849. The 14-inch chassis hits the sweet spot for portability and usability for a lot of people.

It will be tough to beat this price at most places in my experience.

“For writing-heavy subjects, go for power efficiency over performance.”

Richard Priday Social Links Navigation Assistant Phones Editor, Tom’s Guide

The two degrees I've done, a BA in History and an MA in Journalism, could probably still be done entirely on paper. But a laptop definitely makes things easier.

These are writing-heavy subjects, so go for power efficiency over performance. The most demanding thing I ever had to do was video editing for Journalism, which most new laptops can handle just fine in small amounts. But exploring libraries or hunting for local stories often means you're away from a power outlet for long periods, so you want a battery that can last several hours by itself.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As a Mac user, my first recommendation for these courses would be an M3 MacBook Air. Even the older MacBook Air M2 offers all the might and efficiency you could want in a compact and stylish package. If you're a Windows 11 person instead, the closest equivalent would be the HP Omnibook X, another long-lasting device with all the power you need.

13” M2 MacBook Air: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

M2 packs more than enough power for handling your standard college degree workload — packed into a sleek, stylish chassis that is ultra thin, durable, has a great Liquid Retina display and stellar speakers for all your entertainment needs, and don’t skip on that fantastic touchpad/keyboard combination.

You could also consider an iPad or Android tablet with a keyboard case, which are less versatile than laptops but are also often cheaper. Maybe add a stylus too if you want to hand-write some notes, or have a tendency to doodle when listening to lectures.

“Why would a student pick up a laptop... when the iPad is right there?”

Gerald Lynch Social Links Navigation Editor-in-chief, iMore

I completed my degree so long ago now that I might as well have been writing on papyrus by candlelight — I can't even remember the laptop I used at the time, beyond the fact that it was made by Sony. Which in itself gives you a sense of how long ago we're talking about here — Sony hasn't even made a laptop for about a decade now.

So the world of modern studies is a bit alien to me — and all the more so as the 'gear you need' conversation always seems to focus around laptops.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Like, why would a student pick up a laptop... when the iPad is right there?

Hardcore gaming aside, there's nothing a laptop can do that an iPad can't, in a form factor far more backpack-friendly. Portable, versatile and with a great touchscreen interface. Pair a decent keyboard case with an iPad and you've got not just the perfect productivity device, but the perfect media consumption device, too. All that downtime between lectures and seminars, and you're ready to stream to your heart's content, FaceTime call a buddy, or play some Apple Arcade games.

11" iPad Pro (WiFi/256GB): was $999 now $929 @ Amazon

The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.

We used to talk about iPads as limited in their productivity power, but the latest M4 iPad Pros have chips more powerful than all but the most high-end MacBooks. 3D graphics programs are easily chewed through and, for creatives, the new Apple Pencil Pro makes the iPad Pro as good a canvas as any dedicated graphics tablet.

An iPad is fun. And if you're not having fun while studying, well what's the point then?

“The perfect budget 2-in-1 for students.”

Namerah Saud Fatmi Social Links Navigation Senior Editor, Android Central

My needs as a full-time senior editor moonlighting as a full-time university student called for a tough order. I needed something powerful enough to handle my workload, light and small enough to fit in a small bag or carry-on, and something with touch input and a stylus to maximize my productivity.

Lastly, USB-C charging and a 1TB SSD were both absolute must-have features for me. All things considered, I knew a Windows 2-in-1 would be ideal, but I did have a mid-range budget.

If you're like me, just get the fabulous ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip OLED. It's the perfect blend of everything I need in a portable form factor. I'd say it's perfect for all college/university students and you can find it on sale quite often.

Asus Zenbook S 14 Flip OLED: was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Micro Center

If you’re close to a Micro Center, you can get a sweet deal on the Zenbook S 14 Flip OLED — packing a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of onboard RAM and 1TB of storage. Want a display to plug into when you get home? You can get $50 off an LG 27-inch 1080p monitor too (just $99 as an add-on).

The battery life is decent, the 14-inch screen is just nice, and you can use both USB-C and the included adapter for charging. Not to mention, that lovely OLED is pure delight, which is a sweet bonus!

“Don’t skip on a cheap gaming laptop for your studies.”

Jason England Social Links Navigation Computing Managing Editor, Tom's Guide

I’m going to disagree slightly with Jarred up top. Don’t get me wrong, the RTX 4060 Laptop GPU is a great option in terms of true horsepower. But DLSS 3.5 has democratized access to fast frame rates with great 1080p graphical fidelity.

That’s why I would point you towards something like the MSI Bravo 15 (provided your college campus has enough power outlets to workaround the bad battery life of a gaming laptop).

MSI Bravo 15: was $999 now $775 @ Best Buy

For $225 off, you can snag a great cheap gaming laptop in the MSI Bravo 15 — packing a zippy AMD Ryzen 5-7535HS CPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, alongside that entry level RTX 4050 with 6GB of GDDR6 video memory.

Seriously, with specs like this, I’ve been able to easily hit over 60 FPS in optimized AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077. Not only that, the horsepower of a dedicated GPU is good if your college workload requires more creative tasks such as video editing in Premiere Pro.

Don’t get me wrong, you will feel that compromise in the plastic shell and battery life, but with a full-size backlit keyboard (including number pad), a large 15-inch display and specs performant enough for intense workloads by day and gaming by night, don’t skip on a cheap gaming laptop for your studies.