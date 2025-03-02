Lenovo just unveiled a solar-powered laptop — and it could be a game changer

Announced during MWC 2025, the Lenovo Yoga Solar PC Laptop Concept aims to combine functionality and environmental awareness — whether you’re indoors or out and about.

While this isn’t the first laptop to utilize solar power as an energy source, notebooks that do aren’t exactly ubiquitous. However, this concept’s proposed specs, design and promised energy efficiency could set a trend for similar laptops.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lenovo Yoga Solar PC Laptop Concept.

Lenovo Yoga Solar PC Laptop Concept: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Yoga Solar PC Laptop Concept Display 14-inch WU (Wide Ultra) 100% DCI-P3 OLED CPU Intel Core Ultra Graphics Integrated Intel Graphics OS Windows 11 RAM Up to 32GB Storage 1TB Battery 50.2 Wh Camera 2M IR Audio 4 Speakers; 4 microphones Ports 3x Type-C (USB4) Color Cosmic Blue Special features Solar Panel A Cover (Back Contact Cell) Dimensions 12.4 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches Weight 2.29 pounds

How does it work?

(Image credit: Lenovo)

This laptop incorporates a solar panel with a solar energy conversion rate of over 24%, which Lenovo claims is one of the highest in the industry.

Lenovo says the laptop achieves this conversion rate by utilizing “Back Contact Cell” technology, which places mounting brackets and gridlines on the back of the solar cells, maximizing the active absorption.

The Dynamic Solar Tracking system always measures the solar panel's current and voltage to ensure the laptop maintains a charge and doesn’t immediately run out of power.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

This, along with a solar-first energy system that automatically adjusts the charger’s settings to prioritize sending energy to the laptop, helps ensure maximum energy savings and system stability regardless of the light’s intensity.

This should help the solar panel generate power and sustain battery charge when the laptop is idling, even under low-light conditions.

Lenovo says the solar panel can absorb and convert enough energy from direct sunlight in 20 minutes to power up to one hour of video playback.

Solid specs

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Fancy solar panel technology aside, this concept laptop has everything else you’d expect in a modern ultraportable.

It features a 14-inch OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra CPU with integrated Intel Graphics, up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

It should also be easy to travel with since it measures 12.4 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches and weighs 2.29 pounds.

Outlook

Since this is a laptop concept, there’s no telling when or if it’ll ever — pardon the pun— see the light of day. Given how it could perhaps standardize solar-powered laptops, we hope Lenovo does eventually release this device.

And even if it doesn’t, we can at least give Lenovo credit for designing an atypical laptop. This is a machine we'll keep our eyes on.