Lenovo just unveiled a solar-powered laptop — and it could be a game changer
Lenovo’s concept is stylish and environmentally friendly
Announced during MWC 2025, the Lenovo Yoga Solar PC Laptop Concept aims to combine functionality and environmental awareness — whether you’re indoors or out and about.
While this isn’t the first laptop to utilize solar power as an energy source, notebooks that do aren’t exactly ubiquitous. However, this concept’s proposed specs, design and promised energy efficiency could set a trend for similar laptops.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Lenovo Yoga Solar PC Laptop Concept.
Lenovo Yoga Solar PC Laptop Concept: Specs
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Yoga Solar PC Laptop Concept
Display
14-inch WU (Wide Ultra) 100% DCI-P3 OLED
CPU
Intel Core Ultra
Graphics
Integrated Intel Graphics
OS
Windows 11
RAM
Up to 32GB
Storage
1TB
Battery
50.2 Wh
Camera
2M IR
Audio
4 Speakers; 4 microphones
Ports
3x Type-C (USB4)
Color
Cosmic Blue
Special features
Solar Panel A Cover (Back Contact Cell)
Dimensions
12.4 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches
Weight
2.29 pounds
How does it work?
This laptop incorporates a solar panel with a solar energy conversion rate of over 24%, which Lenovo claims is one of the highest in the industry.
Lenovo says the laptop achieves this conversion rate by utilizing “Back Contact Cell” technology, which places mounting brackets and gridlines on the back of the solar cells, maximizing the active absorption.
The Dynamic Solar Tracking system always measures the solar panel's current and voltage to ensure the laptop maintains a charge and doesn’t immediately run out of power.
This, along with a solar-first energy system that automatically adjusts the charger’s settings to prioritize sending energy to the laptop, helps ensure maximum energy savings and system stability regardless of the light’s intensity.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
This should help the solar panel generate power and sustain battery charge when the laptop is idling, even under low-light conditions.
Lenovo says the solar panel can absorb and convert enough energy from direct sunlight in 20 minutes to power up to one hour of video playback.
Solid specs
Fancy solar panel technology aside, this concept laptop has everything else you’d expect in a modern ultraportable.
It features a 14-inch OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra CPU with integrated Intel Graphics, up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.
It should also be easy to travel with since it measures 12.4 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches and weighs 2.29 pounds.
Outlook
Since this is a laptop concept, there’s no telling when or if it’ll ever — pardon the pun— see the light of day. Given how it could perhaps standardize solar-powered laptops, we hope Lenovo does eventually release this device.
And even if it doesn’t, we can at least give Lenovo credit for designing an atypical laptop. This is a machine we'll keep our eyes on.
More from Tom's Guide
- iPhone 17 Pro Max design just leaked in new set of renders
- Popular Chrome extensions hijacked by hackers in widespread cyberattack
- Disney Plus just announced its first sports streaming show
Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Lenovo reveals 3D laptop concept that comes with an AI ring for hands-free gesture controls
Lenovo's ThinkBook Flip is the strangest laptop I've ever seen with an 18-inch foldable OLED display