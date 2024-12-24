Asus to unveil 'world's lightest' Copilot+ PC at CES 2025 — and it boasts 32 hours of battery life

With CES 2025 approaching, we're starting to see brave new laptop concepts being teased, including Lenovo's first "rollable laptop." Now, Asus is set to announce the "world's lightest Copilot+ PC" during the tech event, and it claims to boast a 32-hour battery life.

Asus announced it will unveil a new Asus Zenbook at CES 2025 during its Always Incredible launch event, featuring an ultra-light design and AI-power performance. While details about the upcoming laptop are scarce, we know it aims to be the lightest Copilot+ PC on the market, and its "cutting-edge processor" will feature a Snapdragon X series, Intel Lunar Lake, or AMD Ryzen AI chip.

Asus is set to fully introduce the laptop on January 7, 2025 at 9am PST during the launch event, including its full specs and the processor powering the Copilot+ PC.

You can catch a glimpse of the new Zenbook "floating" in the official teaser:

A Zenbook with a 32-hour battery life

Despite keeping details under wraps about its new Copilot+ PC, Asus did state one detail: its whopping 32-hour battery life. Not even the best laptops for battery life, including the MacBook Pro 16-inch with 21 hours, come close.

To put this into perspective, Samsung's Galaxy Book 5 Pro is another upcoming Copilot+ PC, and it claims to have an impressive 25-hour battery life. It will be interesting to see how Asus pulls this off, and what processor will help with this power efficiency.

We've seen other Asus Zenbook laptops with Copilot get a boost in battery life thanks to its chipsets, such as the Asus Zenbook S 14 with an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V. However, this lasted over 13 hours, while we've seen a Dell XPS 13 armed with Snapdragon X Elite offer over 19 hours. This indicates the upcoming Zenbook may well come with a Snapdragon chip if it claims to have 32 hours of battery.

Of course, we won't know its real numbers until we put this lightweight Copilot+ PC to the test ourselves. However, even if it comes close to 32 hours, Asus will have a battery life champ on its hands.

"The ultra-light design of the world's lightest Copilot+ PC is set to redefine possibilities for mobility on AI devices, offering a portable partner and collaborator for the modern user," Asus states. "Powered by Copilot+ AI, it delivers intuitive, adaptive workflows, seamless collaboration, and smarter performance tailored to user needs."

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED gave us a taste of an ultra-lightweight laptop, weighing 2.2 pounds and being lighter than a MacBook Air (2.7 pounds). While this laptop lacked performance, Asus' upcoming "lightest Copilot+ PC" may offer better performance gains. Until then, it's another laptop at CES 2025 we'll have to wait and see.