Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU just leaked with crazy 24GB of VRAM

It's always exciting whenever the latest GPUs leak. And while desktop cards tend to get the most attention thanks to the extra power they offer, laptop cards are worthy of some attention, too. Hot on the heels of the GeForce RTX 50 laptop GPUs leaking, we've learned about the GeForce RTX 5090 laptop variant.

The leak comes from Moore's Law is Dead on YouTube (via NotebookCheck), a tipster with a reasonably reliable track record (they have been inaccurate on some NVIDIA claims, so definitely take this with a grain of salt).

According to the leak, the laptop GeForce RTX 5090 will be a GB203 GPU with 24GB of VRAM on a 256-bit bus. It's said to have a 377 mm2 die size. There's no mention in the leak of a 16GB variant for this card, so that honor may fall to the yet-unannounced RTX 5080.

As exciting as that is, you might have to wait a while to get one of these in your gaming laptop because it probably won't launch until the first or second quarter of 2025. Putting 24GB VRAM on a 256-bit bus requires 3GB GDDR7 modules, and that doesn't seem ready to go yet.

For its part, NVIDIA has remained tight-lipped regarding its next-generation GPUs. The prevailing speculation is that the company will launch the lower-end RTX 5080 first and then follow up with the 5090. We'll have to wait to see what the company announces, but it seems that a degree of patience is required.

Either way, we're looking at exciting times for both desktop and laptop gaming PCs at some point in 2025, as the new cards look to pack a pretty potent punch, assuming the leaks are accurate.

