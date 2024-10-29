Hurry! Best Buy's knocking $350 off one of the best gaming laptops you can buy

Act fast and you can save big on one of our favorite gaming laptops

If you or someone you love is in need of a new gaming laptop, you're in luck, because Best Buy is running one of the best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals I've seen so far.

I'm talking about the fact that the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is $1,249 Best Buy. which is $350 off the usual $1,599 asking price. That's a sizable chunk of change off one of the best gaming laptops you can buy.

The G14 has long maintained a top spot on our list because it packs enough power to play the best PC games at great framerates in a svelte, attractive 14-inch chassis with a comfy keyboard and an eye-catching 3K 120Hz OLED display.

You can read all about why we love this machine (and see test results from our gaming benchmarks) in our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) review, in which we called this "the MacBook Pro of gaming laptops" because it packs a lot of power into an elegant, portable package.

The onboard Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU gives you enough muscle to play even demanding games lik Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty at a good clip, especially if you take advantage of Nvidia's DLSS upscaling to get the best performance possible.

Do make sure to carry the charger with you when you leave the house, though—the Zephyrus G14 has better battery life than some gaming laptops, but you shouldn't expect more than 5-7 hours unplugged...and that shrinks to about an hour or so of serious gaming time.

But that's par for the course with gaming laptops, and this is one of the best you can buy in terms of performance and power for the price.

Act fast if you want to take advantage of this deal, because I don't know how long this Best Buy sale will last. Make sure to check out our regularly-updated list of the best Black Friday deals and sales, too!

