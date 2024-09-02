Act fast! This powerful RTX 4070 gaming laptop is down to it lowest price at Amazon

Nvidia’s RTX 4070 GPU is one of the best graphics cards you can opt for when you buy your next gaming laptop. Supporting features like DLSS and AI-assisted frame generation in more and more titles, it’s a superb component. And now a RTX 4070 laptop has just hit its joint lowest ever price at Amazon.

Right now, the Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) with RTX 4070 Laptop GPU is on sale for $1,699 at Amazon , which is the joint lowest the megaton retailer has ever sold this Strix for. Normally this powerful portable PC goes for $1,899, meaning if you go for this limited time deal, you’re saving a tasty $200.

Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024): was $1,899 now $1,699 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! This 16-inch gaming laptop comes in “Eclipse Gray”, with its most exciting component obviously being its RTX Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Team Green’s GPU is backed by Intel's Gen 14 i9-14900HX CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

That pairing of the RTX 4070 and Intel i9-14900HX should give you more than enough power to enjoy the best Steam games at high frames. And if you want to boost your fps even further, you need to check out this $7 app that can triple frame rates in PC games .

The other big selling point the latest Asus ROG Strix has up its sleeve is its “ROG Nebuba Display”. Now while that obviously reads as marketing speak, the numbers under the jargon are seriously impressive.

The Strix has a 16-inch 2K panel (2560 x 1500), which will make your favorite games look pin sharp. Though its IPS panel won’t produce black levels on par with OLED, the fact it has a max refresh rate of 240Hz should ensure games will feel super-responsive on the Strix's screen.

And the cherry atop this laptop sundae? Asus’ 16-inch machine supports G-Sync . Outside of DLSS supersampling, G-Sync is my favorite feature Nvidia has ever developed. Not only does it eliminate screen tearing, it makes games feel far smoother and more consistent, as your display syncs its refresh rate to match the frame rate output of your GPU. It’s a real game-changer, and I’d never buy a gaming laptop that didn’t support either G-Sync or AMD Free-Sync display tech.

So if you’re looking for an attractive and powerful laptop that has the grunt to take on the best PC games, and you’ve been saving for months for your next big tech purchase, you could do a lot worse than picking up the Asus ROG Strix G16. Just don’t wait too long, as this deal isn’t going to be around for long.