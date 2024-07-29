Google Chrome is getting a big AI upgrade for millions — what you can do now

When Google introduced Circle to Search in January for Samsung Galaxy S24 phones and Pixel phones it immediately became one of the best features on those devices. Since then, the feature has trickled out to other devices, including older Samsung phones and Google's Pixel Tablet.

And now, Google Chrome and the ChromeOS are finally getting a version circle to search (via 9to5Google). The Search variant coming to Chrome and some of the best Chromebooks is through a big update of Google Lens.

There were rumors that Google was working on a Google Lens update in May that would include some form of Circle to Search. At the time the feature still seemed a ways away from launching to the public.

But it's finally here and is popping up in the official Chrome 128 beta and the ChromeOS 127 beta. If you're curious you can download the Chrome beta from Google right here.

Utilizing the update, you can search for anything by circling it on your computer. Or, to be more accurate, dragging a box over content you're curious about.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

The Chrome and ChromeOS version is being renamed "Drag to Search," and can be enabled to by clicking on the new Google Lens icon that will be apart of the address bar on Chromebook. In regular Chrome for Windows or macOS you need to find the "Search with Google Lens" option in the overflow. It can immediately be pinned to the side panel for easier access, and it replaces the "Search with Google" option that is currently there.

Dragging over an area to search opens up the side panel with search results while also keeping the original tab open so you can keep scrolling if you'd like.

The feature is described on the What's New in Chrome page:

"Google Lens in Chrome makes it easy to search anything you see on your screen. Search within a video you’re watching, a slide in a livestream, or an image on a webpage. Google Lens will give you answers right there, in your tab, and you can continue browsing with the new information you’ve found."

Circle to Search is one of the first AI features touted by tech companies that has actually made its way to their customers while also actually being useful.

If it's appearing in the official betas right now, that generally means the feature is close to dropping for everyone else. Unfortunately, we still don't know when exactly that will be.

Perhaps Google will announce the feature during the Made by Google event on August 13 when the company reveals the new Pixel 9 lineup and the next Google smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 3.