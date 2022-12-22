Best NBN providers: 10 popular Australian telcos compared

Determining which NBN provider provides the best internet plans in Australia can be an uphill struggle. There are quite literally hundreds of providers of NBN plans. Some connect customers to the NBN nationwide, while some others are localised to specific cities such as Sydney or Melbourne.

What constitutes the ‘best’ in your opinion might be different to someone’s definition, too. For us here at Tom’s Guide, the two main factors that we consider when determining how good an NBN provider are the speed delivered during the busy evening period, and the monthly cost. With these ticked off, we can start looking at customer service and any extras you might get thrown in for free on your chosen NBN plan.

When it comes to speed, NBN providers will disclose the typical evening speed you will receive. This refers to the download speed achieved during the hours of 7pm - 11pm. The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) posts quarterly reports that disclose whether select internet service providers (ISPs) meet, exceed or fail to reach the speeds advertised.

For the most part, NBN providers do deliver on the speeds they promise, which means the next most important factor in your buying decision is the monthly cost. Remember, the major telcos of Telstra, Optus and TPG aren’t your only options. There are some great NBN deals to be had if you shop around.

To help give you a clearer indication of the current NBN landscape, we’ve put together this page comparing the top 10 most popular NBN providers in the country, in partnership with WhistleOut. The 10 providers are either established household names, or are on their way to becoming one. And we’ve also included a couple of much smaller telcos that have plenty to shout about.

1. Aussie Broadband

(Image credit: Aussie Broadband)

NBN 12 – NBN 1000 speed tiers

Incredibly well-rated customer service

Consistently good evening speeds

Customers have the ability to customise plans to suit usage and/or budget needs

If a local, incredibly helpful customer service team is one of the most important factors for you when deciding on an NBN provider, then Aussie Broadband absolutely needs a mention. With over 5,500 glowing five star reviews on ProductReview, you can be practically guaranteed of a stellar service. Plus, the actual NBN service provided by Aussie Broadband is a decent one too.

The ACCC did find that the telco ‘only’ delivered 97.5% of plan speeds in its most recent report, but if your home can support an Ultrafast NBN connection, Aussie Broadband is well worth considering. Aussie Broadband also talks up its service in relation to online gaming, and can even show you how the network is performing in your area so you can determine how well it will support your online gaming sessions.

It offers an NBN 1000 plan, which has the potential to reach 1Gbps download speeds. Aussie Broadband advertises a typical evening speed of 600Mbps on this tier, which is only bested by Telstra, which promises faster speeds at 700Mbps during the evening hours.

2. Exetel

(Image credit: Exetel)

NBN 25 – NBN 1000 speed tiers (Exetel classes it as NBN 500)

Consistently good plan speeds

5 free My Speed Boost days per month

Competitive pricing

Exetel is one of our favourite NBN providers here at Tom’s Guide. Not only does it offer competitive pricing across all the NBN speed tiers and consistently good speeds across all hours and in the evening, but we love its Speed Boost Days feature. This lets you boost your NBN speed to the next available tier for 24 hours. You get five free Speed Boost Days each month, but Exetel allows them to be rolled over into the next month if you don’t use them. You can bank up to a maximum of 30 days, and you also have the option of purchasing extra Boost Days, should you need them, for AU$2 each.

Exetel was recently knocked off the top spot for download speed by Launtel, and in the ACCC’s latest report, delivered 102.9% of plan speeds across all hours. It also managed 101.5% of plan speeds during the typical busy evening period.

3. Launtel

(Image credit: Launtel)

All NBN speed tiers catered to

Pay per day and pause service on days you don't use it

Upgrade and downgrade service whenever you want

Launtel is a much smaller telco you might not have heard of, but one that we promised earlier would get a mention on this list. Named after the city of Launceston, Tasmania, where it’s based, Launtel has earned its spot on this list because of its recent win in the ACCC’s quarterly speed report. The ISP exceeded its plan speeds by 4.5% across all hours and by 3.3% during the busy period of 7pm-11pm. The feat was enough to knock Exetel — another great ISP — off the top spot.

To be completely honest, however, Launtel NBN plans aren't the most affordable around, but instead sit somewhere in the middle of the telcos on this list. But, because Launtel charges internet access by the day, you are able to pause it for days you don't need to use. We're not entirely sure when or why that might be. Perhaps you go on holiday a lot? But it's nice to know the option is there.

(opens in new tab) Launtel | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$2.50 per day (opens in new tab) Launtel's NBN 50 plan, like all other speed tiers on offer, is charged by the day. At the time of publishing, Launtel is offering a didscount on NBN 25 — NBN 250 plans, which results in the NBN 50 being discounted to AU$2.50p/d. Based on a 30 day month, this makes it AU$75p/m, which could be considered expensive by comparison. But when you factor in the full 50Mbps guaranteed and excellent customer service, your money will be well spent.

4. Tangerine

(Image credit: Tangerine)

NBN 25 – NBN 1000 speed tiers available

Some of the most affordable NBN plans

14-day free trial to test out the service

Excellent customer service

If you’re a budget-conscious consumer then Tangerine has to be one of your first ports of call when shopping around for a new NBN plan. The telco regularly offers unbeatable value across a variety of NBN plans and promises speeds that match, or come close to, what you should be able to achieve. Its NBN 25 and 50 plans, for example, promise those exact speeds. The NBN 100 plan, however, advertises 92Mbps typical evening speed. We don’t think many people would miss out on the 8Mbps, but we can understand some people expect to get what they pay for.

One of the key selling points of a Tangerine NBN plan is a 14-day trial period, which lets you try out the service for yourself and if for whatever reason you’re not satisfied, you don’t have to sign on the dotted line.

5. Spintel

(Image credit: Spintel)

NBN 25 – NBN 100 plans available

Multi-award-winning provider

Congestion-free speeds on NBN 50 and NBN 100

Affordable

Spintel is often singled out as the best NBN provider by our colleagues over at TechRadar, both for its impressive pricing and quality of service. Indeed, across the NBN speed tiers it offers (NBN 25, 50 and 100), Spintel can regularly be found at the more affordable end. And, when you consider that Spintel has for some time promised congestion-free speeds, you can be assured the speed you pay for is what you’ll get. Aside from this, many customers have praised Spintel’s customer service, with over 4,000 five star reviews online.

6. TPG

(Image credit: TPG)

NBN 12 – NBN 1000 speed tiers covered

Low cost for TPG-supplied modem. Rebate available if you buy your own.

Performs well in broadband speed tests

Affordable pricing

TPG is the last of Australia’s major telcos, and is merged with Vodafone. However, the two ISPs still operate separately, although they still offer similar services. There isn’t much to fault TPG — the NBN plans offered are affordable and they deliver a reliable service with consistently good speeds (although it didn’t quite achieve 100% of its plan speeds in the latest ACCC report).

TPG doesn’t tend to offer much in the way of additional perks, compared to Telstra and Optus, although its introductory offers are usually attractive and the modem fee of AU$110 including delivery is one of the cheapest going.

7. Superloop

(Image credit: Superloop)

NBN 25 – NBN 1000 speed tiers (Superloop classes its top tier as NBN 500)

Owns its own infrastructure, resulting in more consistent speeds

Good value for superfast NBN plans

Superloop burst onto the Australian broadband scene in 2019, promising super-fast speeds since it had its own infrastructure to deliver NBN to homes. It also promised such speeds without a high price tag, instead being very competitively priced. A few years on and Superloop continues to be an attractive option for anyone wanting some of the fastest possible NBN speeds.

The retail service provider (RSP) promises 240Mbps on its NBN 250 plan and 500Mbps on its NBN 1000 plan (Superloop actually refers to it as a 500/50 plan). It’s only bested by Aussie Broadband (600Mbps), Origin (600Mbps) and Telstra (700Mbps). For these other services, you’d have to pay in excess of AU$150p/m, but Superloop’s plan will only cost you AU$114.95p/m for the first 6 months, which is remarkably good value in our opinion.

8. Optus

(Image credit: Optus)

NBN 50 – NBN 1000 plans available

Delivers consistently fast download speeds

Optus Sport available at a discount for Optus customers

SubHub service to bundle subscription services togther

Modem has 4G backup

Optus shouldn’t need much introduction. As Australia’s second largest telco, it offers NBN plans around the country, with minimum speeds of 50Mbps. In the ACCC’s latest Measuring Broadband data report, published in December 2022, Optus performed incredibly well, delivering 103% of plan speeds during all hours and 101.7% during peak hours.

If you’re into live sport or you currently subscribe to a variety of streaming services, Optus could be a good option for you too. The telco owns the rights to broadcast the English Premier League in Australia, through Optus Sport (though you’ll need to pay a monthly subscription fee). You can also bundle a number of streaming apps under one account, via the SubHub feature.

Optus has also recently launched its latest modem with Wi-Fi 6 technology and 4G backup included, should your fixed-line service drop out. However, it’s the cost of the modem that is the chink in Optus’ otherwise shiny armour. Optus will give you the modem for free, but only if you stay connected to its NBN service for 36 months. Despite its plans being contract-free, if you choose to cancel your plan before the 36 month period finishes, then you’ll need to pay off the remaining cost. This is charged at AU$7p/m.

Most other NBN providers work on a similar model, but give you the option of returning the modem within a specified timeframe to save paying any fees for it.

9. Telstra

(Image credit: Telstra)

NBN 25 – NBN 1000 plans offered

Australia's largest telco

Extra perks including free subscriptions to various services including Binge, Spotify & Apple TV+

Telstra is the largest telco in Australia by market share — although according to the ACCC’s most recent report, has lost some of that share to smaller NBN providers — now sitting on 42.7% of NBN customers. Telstra is a safe bet for Australians who want to connect to the NBN, as you’ll get a fast, reliable service. Telstra also offers a number of perks, and can have some attractive introductory offers, such as free subscriptions to various streaming services.

Similarly to Optus, Telstra’s modem provides 4G backup, ensuring you stay online should your fixed-line service drop out for whatever reason. Speeds on the 4G backup service are capped at 25Mbps.

However, it must be said that Telstra NBN plans are some of the more expensive on the market. And, now that smaller, more affordable ISPs deliver just as good, if not better service than Australia’s number one, it certainly pays to shop around.

10. MyRepublic

(Image credit: MyRepublic)

NBN 50 – NBN 1000 plans offered

Dedicated NBN plans for gamers, offering traffic prioritisation and Static IP

Flexible payment options for supplied modem

MyRepublic launched in Australia in 2016, initially with just two NBN plans. The offering has since expanded to cover speed tiers from NBN 50 through to NBN 1000 (although MyRepublic only advertises typical evening speeds of 350Mbps). What is particularly interesting about MyRepublic, however, is its Gamer NBN plans.

These NBN plans for gamers give priority to any traffic being directed to gamer servers, helping to minimise lag. Telstra offers a similar service on its NBN plans, allowing you to prioritise your games console or PC, to be able to receive more of the bandwidth available.

You also get a static IP address for hosting online gaming sessions and dedicated customer service support through Discord. MyRepublic NBN plans are advertised on the basis you bring your own modem, but if you need one, you can either pay monthly over 24 months, or a one-off upfront cost.