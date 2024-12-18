Act fast! Sony's stellar WH-1000XM4 headphones just dropped to $198 in last-minute holiday deal

Buying previous versions of flagship tech is a great way to save some money — and the WH-1000XM4 might be the best example. Sony has left the headphones on sale since releasing the newer XM5, and it makes it very easy to recommend the cheaper option to a wide range of buyers.

Even better, they've just dropped to their lowest price ever. The Sony WH-1000XM4 are just $198 at Amazon with a $150 discount. That's an incredible deal for a pair of headphones that travel better than their newer cousins.

Lowest price! Sony WH-1000XM4: was $348 now $198 at Amazon Sony's WH-1000XM4 might not be the latest flagship, but they're an excellent pair of headphones for an excellent price. There's a reason they got 4.5 stars in our review, where we loved their excellent noise canceling, brilliant sound quality, and very comfortable fit. This $150 discount brings them down to their lowest price ever, and $100 less than the WH-1000XM5.

One of the best things about the WH-1000XM4 is their portability. They fold much smaller than the XM5, and the case is much, much smaller so it'll find into different bags. And they fold smaller without sacrificing comfort or sound quality, which is always a massive bonus.

My XM4s got me through my Masters study, which saw me travel all over the country. Their small case meant they fit easily into my bag, so I didn't have to leave any books at home when I was packing to travel by train. It's a very sturdy case too, so you won't be worried about your headphones breaking.

Frequent airplane travellers are well served too, thanks to the included cable and double socket airplane adapter. Now you can watch those in flight movies without having to use the dreadful headphones that the airline provides you with.

This $150 discount is one that we've seen a few times this year, particularly over deals events like Black Friday and Prime Day. This is a great saving should you want to gift them this year, bringing them below that $200 threshold. They are still some of the best noise-canceling headphones around, and you shouldn't hold back just because they're the older model.