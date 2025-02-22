This soundbar completely changed the way I consume media — and it’s $500 cheaper than the Sonos Arc Ultra

If I'm not working and I'm at home, I like to wind down by watching a movie, bingeing a comfort show, like Agatha All Along or Good Omens, or playing video games on my PS5 Slim.

So of course I need one of the best soundbars to make me feel like the Avengers are fighting in my living room.

But these don't always come cheap. The best of the best, like the Sonos Arc Ultra with its eye-watering $999 price tag, will leave a hole in your pocket. Well, I've just found the perfect inexpensive home theatre solution.

I'm talking about the Sony HT-S2000, which I've spent a couple weeks testing. It has a retail price of $499 / £449, but right now you can get it for just $298 at Amazon /£398 at Amazon U.K.

Now that is a good deal for a 3.1-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos support and a built-in subwoofer.

Sony HT-S2000: was $499 now $298 at Amazon The Sony HT-S2000 soundbar features five speakers and a built-in subwoofer that, together, create immersive soundscapes. Explosions are loud while dialogues are crystal clear, and the soundbar is fantastic for both movies and music. This 3.1 channel soundbar has Dolby Atmos support, and two listening modes (Night and Voice).

So what makes the HT-S2000 worthy of 4.5* and the coveted Editor's Choice award? Like I said, I heard sounds I never have before with this soundbar, and that's even while watching non-Atmos content.

Whether you're jamming to tunes at a party or watching a thriller that has you on the edge of your seat, you'll feel every sound effect in your chest. Let me walk you through why the HT-S2000 has become my new favorite speaker.

Fitting right in

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Sony HT-S2000 sports a minimalist, low-profile design which helps the soundbar fit right into your existing setup.

Its top surface is made of high-quality plastic that makes it look more expensive than it actually is, while a metal mesh grille hides the soundbar’s five speakers. Yes, five speakers: three for the left, right and center channels and two dedicated woofers for the bass.

This is a sleek soundbar, measuring 31.5 x 5 x 2.6 inches, which means it's perfect for 40-inch TVs and larger. I own a 43-inch TV and the HT-S2000 felt right at home placed on my TV stand.

Setting the HT-S2000 up is easy peasy too: simply plug the HDMI cable into the back of the soundbar and the other end into your TV's eARC/ARC port. Within minutes, I was ready to watch — and cry my eyes out to — the likes of Interstellar and Marley & Me.

Full disclosure: you don't get Wi-Fi streaming or AirPlay with the HT-S2000, which is what kept it from earning a 5/5 rating from me. But what you do get is Bluetooth 5.2 which works like a charm.

This soundbar really blows the best Bluetooth speakers I've tested out of the water.

Feeling the bass in my jaw

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Now onto the main event: the Sony HT-S2000's sound quality. If you're looking to get the most out of your Dolby Atmos content, then the HT-S2000 is perfect for you.

Tune into Top Gun: Maverick and you'll have new-found appreciation for the opening sequence. You hear every tiny metallic clink, ropes hitting the runway, the ground staff's radio chatter, and the fighter jets whoosh-ing right past your ears.

In addition, the HT-S2000’s S-Force Pro Front Surround creates a virtual ‘wraparound’ so it sounds like different sounds were coming from different parts of the room — immersive listening at its finest.

Explosions are loud but never too loud that they'll hurt your ears, while dialog is crisp and crystal clear. Want to watch the gut-wrenching-heart-breaking ending to Hachi: A Dog's Tale? You'll hear the dog's almost-muted whimpers and the soft sound of the snow falling, making you well up instantly.

I'd never actually realized you could hear the snow falling in the scene, which goes to show just how powerful the HT-S2000 is.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

And for those who don't have access to Atmos, fret not. The HT-S2000 is still exceptional. Watching Avengers: Endgame online and without Atmos was still thrilling, and the portals scene really came to life.

I could clearly hear every spark igniting and fading as each portal opened and the OST in the background sounding so deep that I could feel it in my jaw was the cherry on top.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I couldn't not listen to my favorite tunes from my trusty playlist on Spotify Premium to see how the HT-S2000 performed. And boy did bass-heavy tracks sound glass-shattering and acoustic tracks sound emotionally charged. You can, of course, read all about it in my full Sony HT-S2000 review.

This is an absolutely incredible soundbar that's easy to recommend for those looking to upgrade their home theatre, or just taking their first steps into the world of soundbars. And the 40% discount at Amazon is too good to pass up. Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm off to watch Oppenheimer and be amazed all over again.