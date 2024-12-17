Sonos' mid-range soundbar just dropped to its lowest ever price

As nice as a big, meaty soundbar is, they're sometimes overkill. If you've got a smaller room, for example, then you might not need the sonic prowess of a massive bar like the Sonos Arc Ultra. Instead, you want something slightly smaller that's not overkill for the space.

That's where Sonos' smaller soundbar comes in — and at the moment it's at its all time low price. You can pick up the Sonos Beam Gen 2 for $369 at Amazon thanks to this massive $130 discount.

Lowest price! Sonos Beam Gen 2: was $499 now $369 at Amazon Perfect for smaller rooms, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 sits in the middle of the Sonos sounbar line. It features Dolby Atmost for spatial audio and virtual surround sound, and connects to the Sonos App for wireless music streaming. In our review, we particularly liked how you can add in other Sonos speakers as surround sound extras. This $130 discount brings the soundbar down to its lowest price ever.

Just because its smaller doesn't mean that you forgo some of the best features of Sonos' larger bars like the Arc Ultra. The headline is the Dolby Atmos certification, thanks to upfiring drivers built into the soundbar.

You can hook it up to other Sonos speakers like the Era 100 or Era 300 for extra surround sound, and it all connects up to the Sonos app so that you can stream your music to it.

It might not have the sonic chops of the larger bars, but it sounds great for the size. It might be lacking slightly in bass, as you might expect for something smaller, but you could always add a Sonos sub like the sub mini if you want the most bass possible.

One of my favorite features is the audio hand over feature if you've got a pair of the Sonos Ace headphones. Pair the headphones with the soundbar, hold a button on the headphones, and the audio that was playing from your soundbar now plays over your cans. Perfect when you want to make sure you don't wake anyone up with your 3am Transformers binge.

The Sonos Beam is one of the best budget soundbars you can buy, and at this price its a stellar deal.