Samsung unveils Galaxy Buds 3 with AI features — here’s what they can do

Galaxy Unpacked is bringing several great new devices to Samsung fans including the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. But what's a phone without a great pair of earbuds to go with it?

Besides all the other Samsung devices on display from Paris today (June 19), Samsung confirmed the existence of the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. This is the first time we’ve seen both the Galaxy Buds base and pro models come out at the same time. They're also the first Buds release since 2022.

In our original review of the Galaxy Buds2, we praised the customizable sound and the great comfort and fit but disliked the low battery life and generally lackluster call quality. However, Galaxy AI has allowed Samsung to improve its next generation of headphones.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Galaxy Buds 3 Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Price $179 $249 Colors White, Silver White, Silver Weight Earbud: 4.7g Charging Case: 46.5g Earbud: 5.4g Charging Case: 46.5g Speaker 1-Way: 11mm Dynamic Driver Enhanced 2-Way: 10.5mm Dynamic + 6.1mm Planar Microphone 3 Mics + VPU 3 Mics + VPU Battery Earbuds: 48mAh (typical) Charging Case: 515mAh (typical) Earbuds: 53mAh (typical) Charging Case: 515mAh (typical) Durability IP57 IP57 AI features Adaptive EQ/ANC & Interpreter (with Galaxy) Adaptive Noise Control, Voice Detect/Siren Detect, Adaptive EQ/ANC, Interpreter (with Galaxy) Charging Wireless & Quick Charging Wireless & Quick Charging

Galaxy Buds 3 Series design

(Image credit: Future)

Firstly, the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Bud 3 Pro have gone through a major design change, with two different purpose-built design options. The Galaxy Buds 3 uses an open-type design that makes it easier to use in a variety of situations. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is designed as a Canal Type with a focus on more immersive sound.

Both of the new Galaxy Buds offer a new blade design with the stem built onto the bottom of the headphone. This blade is more than just a visual improvement as it allows users far more control by letting them control volume by simply pinching or swiping up and down on the blade. This stem on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will also include new Blade Lights as well as rubber stoppers to help the Buds 3 comfortably sit in the user's ear.

Galaxy Buds 3 Series AI features

These headphones come with a wealth of new features and improvements, as well as new AI features aimed to connect with users more than ever. For instance, using them in conjunction with the Interpreter feature on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have the translation relayed directly to you. Not only that, but it will be possible to control the Galaxy Buds through simple Voice Commands to start and stop music and control volume, meaning no more having to touch your ears constantly.

The microphones in the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are no slouches either, with several new features designed around them. The microphones can analyze both internal and external sound in real time to enhance sound and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) quality through Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC. Plus, if you are listening too much then your Buds 3 Pro will collect and identify surrounding sounds to adjust the optimal level of noise and sound without needing you to manually adjust through ANC, Sound detection, or voice detection.

Galaxy Buds 3 Series audio quality

(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offer both improved sound quality and precise high-range sound protection. The Buds 3 Pro comes equipped with advanced hardware, which includes enhanced 2-way speakers with planar tweeter for sophisticated, precise high-range sound protection as well as Dual Amplifiers for a crystal-clear sound experience on the go.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro also come with Ultra High Audio that supports a doubled sample rate with SSC Codec, allowing you to listen to any high-resolution audio source in incredible detail. This sound quality even extends to phone calls thanks to a pre-trained model based on machine learning. The Buds3 series can now restore the voice of the speaker, regardless of background noise while making the call sound natural thanks to the Super-Wideband Call Feature.

Galaxy Buds 3 Series battery

(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy Buds3 comes with a 48mAh battery for the buds themselves, while the charging case has a capacity of 515mAh. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro has a slightly larger capacity, with the Buds offering 53mAh typically. This means that the base Buds3 offers up to 5 hours while playing music, or a 3.5-hour conversation. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will let you listen to music for up to 6 hours, or talk on the phone for 4.5 hours with ease.

Charging the headphones couldn’t be easier as both versions support wireless and wired charging

Galaxy Buds 3 Series outlook

Overall, the new Galaxy Buds offer an improved sound, especially in conjunction with the new and upgraded Galaxy AI integration. While the battery has not improved — one of our main complaints about the prior Galaxy Buds 2 — it is looking like these will be a perfect pick-up for any Android audiophile and could be some of the best wireless headphones available.