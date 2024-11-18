Best AirPods Black Friday deals — lowest prices right now

Black Friday deals are starting to heat up now, with some mega savings on headphones. It's an especially great time to pick up a new pair of AirPods, with some excellent Black Friday AirPods deals live. I've been tracking AirPods prices for three years now, and I've seen some incredible sales — and I know just when you should drop the cash.

I've already seen some big price drops on AirPods over the last few days in the lead-up to Black Friday. For example, right now you can buy the AirPods Pro 2 for $189 at Amazon, which is $60 off. The latest AirPods also just got a discount — you can find the AirPods 4 with ANC for $168 at Amazon in their first sale ever.

AirPods Pro 2 deals

AirPods 4 deals

Apple AirPods 4 (with ANC): was $179 now $168 at Amazon US The AirPods 4 are Apple's latest AirPods, and they pack in some extra more premium features. Our AirPods 4 review found a pair of earbuds with surprisingly effective ANC, solid sound and a comfortable open fit. 4 hours of battery life with ANC on isn't the best, however. This $11 discount is a nice Black Friday surprise, bringing them down to their lowest price ever.

Apple AirPods 4 : was $129 now $119 at Amazon US The AirPods 4 without ANC are a great way to get AirPods without breaking the bank. As we found in our AirPods 4 review, you retain the excellent sound and incredible Spatial Audio of the ANC version, but you save money and get an extra hour of battery life. This $10 off sales is their first and only discount, and the lowest price yet.

AirPods Max deals

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $429 at Amazon US Amazon has a great AirPods Max deal right now, offering up to $120 off. This is very close to their lowest price ever, and is the cheapest you'll find them right now. As you'll see in our AirPods Max review , these headphones offer excellent noise cancelling performance, easy-to-use controls and immersive spatial audio. Note the discount varies by color.

AirPods 3 deals

Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $94 at Walmart The AirPods 3 might be the last generation pair of AirPods, but they're still worth a look. Our AirPods 3 review liked the Spatial Audio and simple controls, as well as the adaptive EQ for well-balanced sound. This saving makes them the lowest price they've ever been, and less than the newer AirPods 4.