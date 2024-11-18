Best AirPods Black Friday deals — lowest prices right now
Save big on Apple's headphone line
Black Friday deals are starting to heat up now, with some mega savings on headphones. It's an especially great time to pick up a new pair of AirPods, with some excellent Black Friday AirPods deals live. I've been tracking AirPods prices for three years now, and I've seen some incredible sales — and I know just when you should drop the cash.
I've already seen some big price drops on AirPods over the last few days in the lead-up to Black Friday. For example, right now you can buy the AirPods Pro 2 for $189 at Amazon, which is $60 off. The latest AirPods also just got a discount — you can find the AirPods 4 with ANC for $168 at Amazon in their first sale ever.
Here are the best Black Friday deals right now.
Quick links
- AirPods 3: was $169 now $94 @ Walmart
- AirPods 4 with ANC: was $179 now $168 @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
- AirPods Max: was $549 now $488 @ Amazon
- AirPods Max (Space Gray): was $549 now $449 @ Adorama
AirPods Pro 2 deals
Very nearly topping our list of the best noise canceling earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 are a great option for Apple users. Our AirPods Pro 2 review revealed great ANC performance, a very comfortable fit and some superb sound quality with Spatial Audio support. The battery life of 6 hours is good as well. This is a solid AirPods Black Friday deal, although not quite the lowest we've seen.
The AirPods Pro 2 are my favorite AirPods, thanks to the litany of excellent features. Tom's Guide's AirPods Pro 2 review gave these buds 4.5/5 stars, thanks to their impressive ANC, neutral sound profile and constantly updating feature list. Most recently they received the ability to double as hearing aids. This deal isn't the cheapest we've seen them, but $60 off is still a solid deal.
AirPods 4 deals
The AirPods 4 are Apple's latest AirPods, and they pack in some extra more premium features. Our AirPods 4 review found a pair of earbuds with surprisingly effective ANC, solid sound and a comfortable open fit. 4 hours of battery life with ANC on isn't the best, however. This $11 discount is a nice Black Friday surprise, bringing them down to their lowest price ever.
The AirPods 4 without ANC are a great way to get AirPods without breaking the bank. As we found in our AirPods 4 review, you retain the excellent sound and incredible Spatial Audio of the ANC version, but you save money and get an extra hour of battery life. This $10 off sales is their first and only discount, and the lowest price yet.
AirPods Max deals
Amazon has a great AirPods Max deal right now, offering up to $120 off. This is very close to their lowest price ever, and is the cheapest you'll find them right now. As you'll see in our AirPods Max review , these headphones offer excellent noise cancelling performance, easy-to-use controls and immersive spatial audio. Note the discount varies by color.
If you head over to Adorama right now, you'll find $100 off the AirPods Max. That's one of the lowest prices around at the moment. Take a look at our AirPods Max review, and you'll find some very comfortable headphones with excellent sound quality and a stylish look. This deal is only on the gray color.
AirPods 3 deals
The AirPods 3 might be the last generation pair of AirPods, but they're still worth a look. Our AirPods 3 review liked the Spatial Audio and simple controls, as well as the adaptive EQ for well-balanced sound. This saving makes them the lowest price they've ever been, and less than the newer AirPods 4.
More AirPods deals
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.