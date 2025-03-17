Beats Studio Pro just got a massive price cut at Amazon — save $160 right now

The characteristic Beats style is one to be envied by many other manufacturers — the design at the core hasn't changed much since the first model was released, and they're still just as universally recognizable.

The Studio Pro are the latest in a long line of Beats that share a common design language with Dr Dre's first cans. At the moment, you can grab the Beats Studio Pro at Amazon for $179, thanks to a massive discount at Amazon.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Pro are a very solid pair of headphones. We particularly liked their solid battery life and decent noise canceling in our review. My favorite part though is the extensive color selection — they're easily some of the most colorful headphones that money can buy. This isn't quite their lowest price, but it's only around $20 off.

While perhaps a little rattly, the Beats Studio Pro are a great pair of headphones — especially at this incredible deal price. They're comfortable to wear, with some AirPods Max-grade ANC, making them perfect for those noisy commutes.

The sound, on the other hand, is very non-Beats — in a good way, of course. Where previously the brand had become known for a thick, bassy tone that crushed everything for the low-end, the Studio Pro shook things up.

They've still got plenty of bass, but they're more controlled in the mids and the high range. That means they're a more musical option than their forebears, and they're all the better for it.

As for the rest of the package, they get a USB-C charging port for charging, 40 hours of battery life, and a soft carrying case.

Bear in mind as well that only some of the colors are available at this deal price. If you want some black, brown, navy or sandstone headphones, you're in luck. However, the Kim K options are still at full price.

Tammy Rogers
Tammy Rogers
Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.

