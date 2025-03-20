Llama 4 will be Meta's next-generation AI model — here's what to expect

News
By published

Agentic AI is on the horizon

Meta Llama 3.1
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

One of the largest open-source large language models is poised to roll out its most impressive update yet.

Meta’s upcoming Llama 4, with a release date likely later this year, is widely expected to feature reasoning capabilities and allow for AI agents to use a web browser and other tools.

Meta released the latest model of Llama 3.3 70B in December, and it came with an impressive decrease in cost and boost in performance and capability. Llama users can expect another monumental upgrade in its fourth iteration.

What’s new with Llama 4?

Mark Zuckerberg at Meta AI event

(Image credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Expect Llama 4 to be brimming with power. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on a second-quarter earnings call that to train Llama 4, it will need 10 times more compute than what was needed to train Llama 3.

He added, “It’s hard to predict how this will trend multiple generations out into the future. But at this point, I’d rather risk building capacity before it is needed rather than too late, given the long lead times for spinning up new inference projects.”

Llama 4 will “have agentic capabilities, so it’s going to be novel and it’s going to unlock a lot of new use cases.”

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO

In April 2024, Meta released Llama 3 with 8 billion parameters, and an August upgrade of the model loaded Llama with 405 billion parameters.

Zuckerberg added how Llama 4 will, “have agentic capabilities, so it’s going to be novel and it’s going to unlock a lot of new use cases.”

This open-source LLM model could effectively mimic an engineer, instead of responding to inputs. Agentic AI has the ability to conduct multi-step tasks on its own.

Clara Shih, Meta’s head of business AI, has shared with media that the company recognizes how more businesses will use AI agents to automate complex tasks.

“We already have these trusted relationships with 200 million small businesses around the world. Very soon, each of those businesses are going to have these AIs that represent them and help automate redundant tasks, help speak in their voice, help them find more customers and provide almost like a concierge service to every single one of their customers, 24/7.”

But Zuckerberg cautions against this idea of an autonomous agent right away, saying it won't become a reality until perhaps 2026.

He said, “I don't think you're going to see this year an AI engineer that is extremely widely deployed, changing all of development. I think this is going to be the year where that really starts to become possible and lays the groundwork for a much more dramatic change in 2026 and beyond.”

Zuckerberg also pointed to the economic benefits of leveraging Llama. “As Llama becomes more used, it's more likely, for example, that silicon providers and others — other APIs and developer platforms — will optimize their work more for that and basically drive down the costs of using it and drive improvements that we can, in some cases, use too,” he added.

Building a bigger boat

Multiple servers in a data center

(Image credit: Unsplash @tvick)

Meta's AI tool, which is integrated with Facebook and other apps, has been widely popular, averaging around 700 million users per month. But that high usage comes with a price.

Infrastructure investment is essential for any AI giant seeking to compete globally. Meta announced it will build a new 2-gigawatt AI data center which will help the company build capacity to train future AI models.

It’s estimated Meta plans to spend as much as $65 billion US this year to expand its AI infrastructure.

Llama 4 outlook

Llama 3.2

(Image credit: Meta)

Scaling AI models to be autonomous and embrace goal-oriented behavior will be a vital evolution from today’s current tools.

For Llama 4 to have coding and problem-solving abilities will level up the competition, and it’s likely we’ll see Alphabet, OpenAI and others seeking to bring to their systems a similar agentic feature.

Proactive AI is the future Meta would like to see, and they’re investing billions to make that vision a reality.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 106 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
(Blue)
1
Apple 2025 MacBook Air...
Amazon
Preorder
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
2
Lenovo - Flex 5i Chromebook...
Best Buy
View
Apple 13" MacBook Air M4 (2025)
3
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4,...
BHPhoto
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
(Blue)
4
Yoga Slim 7x (14″ Snapdragon)
Lenovo USA
$1,289.99
View
Low Stock
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ChromeBook Plus
(14-inch 128GB)
5
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 in...
Walmart
$624.89
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
Our Review
6
ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) Light...
ASUS
View
Dell XPS 13 Plus
Our Review
7
Dell XPS 13 Laptop - w/...
Dell
View
Dell XPS 13 (2016)
Our Review
8
Dell XPS9350-5340SLV 13.3...
Amazon
$899.99
View
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)
9
Laptop 14.5" Touchscreen Oled...
Amazon
$1,075.79
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
10
HIDevolution [2024] ASUS ROG...
Amazon
$1,899
View
Show more
TOPICS
David Silverberg
David Silverberg
Contributing writer

David Silverberg is a freelance journalist who covers AI and digital technology for BBC News, Fast Company, MIT Technology Review, The Toronto Star, The Globe & Mail, Princeton Alumni Weekly, and many more. For 15 years, he was editor-in-chief of online news outlet Digital Journal, and for two years he led the editorial team at B2B News Network. David is also a writing coach assisting both creative and non-fiction writers. Find out more at DavidSilverberg.ca

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Meta AI logo on a phone
Meta set to release a direct competitor to ChatGPT — here's what you need to know
Meta AI logo on a phone
Meta AI could take on ChatGPT and Gemini with standalone app launching within months
OpenAI logo on a phone screen in front of a blurred image of Sam Altman
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman just shared a massive update on what's next for ChatGPT
ChatGPT app icon on mobile device
ChatGPT 4.5 — 5 big upgrades you need to know
OpenAI logo
OpenAI ChatGPT-4.5 is here and it's the most human-like chatbot yet — here's how to try it
AI in man&#039;s hand
3 biggest AI trends we expect in 2025
Latest in AI
Google Gemini logo
You can now use Google Gemini without an account — here's how to get started
Meta Llama 3.1
Llama 4 will be Meta's next-generation AI model — here's what to expect
Slack
ChatGPT could soon work with Slack and Google Drive to make office life a bit easier
Gemini and ChatGPT logos on a phone
Forget ChatGPT Canvas — I just tried Gemini Canvas and I'm floored by the difference
Gemini screenshot image
Gemini just became the ultimate collaborator — everything you need to know about this huge new upgrade
Glok vs. Claude logo for AI madness
I tested Grok vs. Claude with 5 prompts to crown a winner
Latest in News
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, March 20 (#648)
A phone with the Plex logo in front of an out-of-focus background of movie posters
Yikes! Plex is getting a price hike and this key feature is going behind a pay wall
back of Iris Pixel 9a
Google Pixel 9a pre-orders delayed due to 'component quality issue' — here's when you can get one
An open lock depicting a data breach
Half a million teachers hit in major data breach with SSNs, financial data and more exposed — what to do now
Sony A95K QD-OLED TV in front of windows in a living room
This new TV breakthrough looks like a game-changer for OLED TVs
Apple iPhone 16 &amp; 16 Plus hands-on.
Forget USB-C — a truly portless iPhone just got the all-clear from the EU
More about ai
Google Gemini logo

You can now use Google Gemini without an account — here's how to get started
Slack

ChatGPT could soon work with Slack and Google Drive to make office life a bit easier
Sony UBP-X700 on stand in living room

Forget streaming — I think Sony's new 4K Blu-ray player is coming at just the right time
See more latest
Most Popular
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #382 (Thursday, March 20 2025)
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, March 20 (#648)
A phone with the Plex logo in front of an out-of-focus background of movie posters
Yikes! Plex is getting a price hike and this key feature is going behind a pay wall
back of Iris Pixel 9a
Google Pixel 9a pre-orders delayed due to 'component quality issue' — here's when you can get one
Sony A95K QD-OLED TV in front of windows in a living room
This new TV breakthrough looks like a game-changer for OLED TVs
An open lock depicting a data breach
Half a million teachers hit in major data breach with SSNs, financial data and more exposed — what to do now
Apple iPhone 16 &amp; 16 Plus hands-on.
Forget USB-C — a truly portless iPhone just got the all-clear from the EU
A view of the ECOVACS Max Pro Omni in the docking station
ECOVACS' latest robot vacuum is packed with new features — and claims to tackle even the thickest carpets
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 features on outer cover display
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE may arrive 'months' after the Z Flip 7 — here's why
Poster for The Sex Lives of College Girls
'The Sex Lives of College Girls' canceled by Max after 3 seasons