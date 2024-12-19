OpenAI now integrates with Notes, Quip, and Notion — here’s what’s new

Today marked the eleventh day of the "12 Days of OpenAI" event and OpenAI unveiled significant enhancements for ChatGPT, focusing on the chatbot seamlessly integrating with popular applications. The team hopes that the advanced functionalities will elevate user experience with the AI.



The day's presentations were led by Kevin Weil, OpenAI's Chief Product Lead, who introduced the concept of 'Agentic' functionality. This approach enables ChatGPT to perform tasks autonomously on behalf of the user, marking a significant shift towards more proactive AI assistance. Other tech giants have been working towards this type of advancement including Anthropic.



In a live demonstration, the OpenAI team showcased ChatGPT's capabilities within Notion by creating a guide for a walking tour. The AI seamlessly assisted in expanding selected text, effectively filling out talking points. Utilizing ChatGPT's search functionality, the team generated detailed information on historical figures, such as Emperor Norton, complete with citations, thereby ensuring accuracy and transparency. This feature exemplifies ChatGPT's ability to "show its work," providing users with verifiable sources for the information generated.

Integration for seamless productivity

The ChatGPT desktop app for Mac was highlighted, featuring a floating window that provides easy access and allows the AI to view and understand the context of other active applications. This integration facilitates seamless assistance across various tasks, reinforcing ChatGPT's role as a versatile tool in users' daily workflows.

OpenAI announced that ChatGPT now supports direct integration with widely used Apple productivity tools, including Apple Notes, Quip, and Notion. This development enables users to interact with ChatGPT within these applications, streamlining workflows and enhancing productivity. The functionality is set to roll out today, providing immediate benefits to users. The team stated that Windows integrations will be forthcoming.

Support for Advanced Voice Mode within ChatGPT was also highlighted. This feature allows users to interact with the AI using voice commands, enhancing accessibility and user engagement. In the demonstration, the team utilized this mode within Apple Notes to create a "Holiday Party Set List." By engaging in a voice conversation with ChatGPT, they received feedback on the proposed songs. Notably, ChatGPT identified and corrected errors, such as recognizing the incorrect title "Freezy the Snowman" and suggesting the correct "Frosty the Snowman." This interaction highlights ChatGPT's proficiency in understanding context and providing real-time corrections via conversation to improve the quality of user's content.

Going beyond copy and paste

OpenAI emphasized ChatGPT's enhanced ability to interact with various applications beyond simple text manipulation. In a demonstration involving Warp, a modern terminal application, ChatGPT accessed and analyzed on-screen content without requiring manual scrolling through extensive code lists. This capability underscores ChatGPT's potential to streamline complex workflows, particularly for developers and professionals handling large datasets or codebases.

Further demonstrations showcased ChatGPT's integration with Xcode, Apple's integrated development environment. The AI assisted in generating and debugging code, directly inserting the created code into Xcode, thereby enhancing efficiency in the development process. Although initial attempts encountered errors, the team successfully executed the code on the third try, illustrating the iterative nature of AI-assisted development and the potential for continuous improvement.

Final thoughts

Final thoughts

OpenAI's latest tools reflect a concerted effort to integrate ChatGPT more deeply into users' daily activities, offering advanced functionalities that promote efficiency and accuracy. By enabling seamless interaction with many of Apple’s apps and introducing features like Advanced Voice Mode, OpenAI continues to position ChatGPT as a pivotal assistant in both professional and personal contexts.



Although Windows users will have to wait for similar features on their PC, OpenAI assured us that those integrations will be coming soon. We look forward to that as well as Day 12, tomorrow, the final day in their product launch event.

