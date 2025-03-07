7 AI hacks every woman needs to boost productivity and avoid burnout

Women are constantly expected to do more with less — less time, less money and less support.

They experience higher rates of burnout than men, take on 22% more unpaid household and childcare labor, and are assigned 10% more work, according to the World Economic Forum.

On top of that, nearly half (42%) of women push through severe menstrual pain while working without the option of time off, as reported by Deloitte.

"I believe the approach to women’s productivity needs to go far beyond typical time-management and goal-setting advice,” says Avery Morgan, workplace productivity expert and Chief HR Officer at EduBirdie.

“Most women are already managing that stuff just fine, yet we’re still facing higher burnout rates than men, and it’s only getting worse. Also, biological factors like menstruation and menopause undeniably play a role, yet workplaces rarely account for them.”



Productivity is about staying balanced and managing the daily tasks on your to-do list, without adding more. While AI is not a one-stop solution for mitigating life's demands, it might make some tasks lighter.

The following are seven ways that AI can support productivity and help busy women balance their day.

Sync your schedule with your cycle

It’s no secret that menstruating women operate on a rhythm. Utilizing ChatGPT Tasks to provide support during the various phases of a woman’s cycle can be beneficial.

For example, the chatbot can provide creative insights during the follicular phase and support administrative tasks during the luteal phase. Leaning on AI when your productivity or mood fluctuate can make a world of difference when it comes to staying on track.



Try the prompt: "I want to optimize my productivity while supporting my well-being during my menstrual cycle. Based on the four phases—menstrual, follicular, ovulatory, and luteal—suggest specific ways to adjust my workload, energy management, and self-care.”

Outsource emotional labor

Safeguarding your emotional energy is crucial for your well-being, so why not let AI help lighten the mental load. Consider using AI to support you when setting boundaries or tackling tough conversations that are typically draining.

Lean on chatbots like Gemini Advanced to draft emails, create spreadsheets, or even design presentations.



Try the prompt: “Write a polite but firm email to follow up on an overdue invoice” or “Give me a script to respectfully decline [describe situation].”

Eliminate decision fatigue

Decisions, big or small, drain your mental resources. Offload the daily grind to your favorite chatbot.

Whether it’s using a chatbot to help get ready for the day or support when you have no idea what to make for dinner, let AI help make some of your less important choices that might be weighing you down mentally.

In other words, let AI handle the small stuff so you can focus your energy on what truly matters.



Try the prompt: “Give me five peanut-free lunchbox ideas for my kids ages 4, 8, and 10” or “Create a five-day outfit plan.”

Level-up your networking game

Networking is crucial for career growth, but it can get exhausting. Let ChatGPT help streamline outreach messages on LinkedIn or use Gemini deep research to help create a list of contacts for your next project.

Looking for opportunities nearby? Take advantage of AI in search with Gemini or ChatGPT Search to find networks in your area and online.



Try the prompt: “Write me a concise, compelling LinkedIn message to reconnect with a former colleague,” or “I’m looking for mid-career networking opportunities within 10 miles of this zip code.”

Upgrade your writing

Whether you’re updating your resume, crafting a proposal or drafting an email, you can utilize AI tools such as Grammarly, Apple Writing Tools, or ChatGPT Canvas to help fine-tune your message.

This doesn’t mean giving the project over to AI completely. Instead, you can use AI to help with an outline as a starting point or editing your work to ensure all grammar is correct and the sentences flow as they should.



Try the prompt: “Help me say this in a more professional tone” or “Rewrite this sentence to increase readability.”

Troubleshoot in real-time

Whether it is two minutes before a meeting and your microphone doesn’t work or software isn’t running correctly, we’ve all been in situations that try to derail us.

By sharing your screen with Gemini, you can simply ask it to fix the problem. Gemini 2.0 can watch your screen and guide you in real-time to instruct you and fix an issue in minutes.

Try the prompt: “Show me how to turn this MP4 into a gif” or “What formula should I use to do X in excel?”

Show up prepared

ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Grok all offer a deep research feature that can make you look like a superstar in minutes. Next time you are stuck with a project at the eleventh hour, utilizing AI deep research allows you to do extensive research in a fraction of the time.

By leveraging advanced AI algorithms to sift through vast amounts of data, the AI delivers detailed responses that would traditionally require hours of manual research.



Try the prompt: “Do a deep dive into the environmental issues between 2020 and 2025.”

Final thoughts

“This is where AI can make a real difference: structuring tasks around the menstrual cycle and overall well-being, automating emotional labor and decision-making, and equipping women with data-driven support to navigate these challenges more effectively,” says Morgan.

“The real focus should be on systems that don’t just increase productivity but protect our mental and emotional health. Women don’t need to do more; they need to do enough without sacrificing their well-being. And AI has the potential to help strike that balance."

By automating tedious tasks, reducing mental load and aligning productivity with personal rhythms, AI can be a powerful tool for women navigating work, home and everything in between.

The goal isn’t just efficiency, it’s balance. Embracing AI as a supportive partner in daily life allows women to reclaim time, set boundaries, and focus on what truly matters, without burning out in the process.