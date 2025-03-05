ChatGPT-4.5 delayed in surprise announcement — and it could launch with a controversial new payment model

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman has announced a delay in ChatGPT-4.5 rolling out to Plus subscribers.

As OpenAI's most advanced model to date, emphasizing enhanced emotional intelligence and natural conversational abilities, Altman has described ChatGPT-4.5 as "the first model that feels like talking to a thoughtful person."

Why the ChatGPT-4.5 delay?

we are likely going to roll out GPT-4.5 to the plus tier over a few days.there is no perfect way to do this; we wanted to do it for everyone tomorrow, but it would have meant we had to launch with a very low rate limit.we think people are gonna use this a lot and love it.March 4, 2025

Altman explained that releasing to all users at once would necessitate low-rate limits, hindering the user experience. By staggering the rollout, OpenAI aims to give users the full user experience of engaging in extended, meaningful conversations without significant restrictions.

The model has a high capacity to provide insightful advice and respond adeptly to social cues. However, because of the model's substantial size and the associated costs of training and operation, OpenAI has experienced a few unexpected challenges, including GPU shortages that have impacted the rollout schedule.

Potential new payment model

In addition to the adjusted release plan, Altman proposed on X a significant change to the ChatGPT Plus subscription model.

Currently, subscribers pay a fixed monthly fee of $20 for unlimited access. The proposed system would allocate a set number of credits each month, which users could spend across various OpenAI products, such as Deep Research, ChatGPT o1, Sora, and ChatGPT-4.5.

The proposed payment structure was received with mixed reactions. Some users appreciate the flexibility it offers, allowing them to tailor their usage to specific products. However, others are expressing concern that it may discourage experimentation and limit spontaneous interactions with the AI models.

ChatGPT-4.5: Looking ahead

OpenAI's approach to these developments reflects a commitment to balancing technological advancement with user accessibility and satisfaction.

As AI models become more sophisticated and resource-intensive, considerations around deployment strategies, pricing structures and emphasizing tiered rollouts are crucial to ensure sustainable and fair access for all users.

Stay tuned for our hands-on impressions of ChatGPT-4.5 as it rolls out.