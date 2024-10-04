The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra just hit its lowest ever price with this Prime Day deal
Samsung’s top smartwatch over $100 off right now
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the sportiest smartwatch Samsung has ever made, with a more rugged design and longer battery life than the Galaxy Watch 7, plus an extra button.
It’s one of the best smartwatches you can get and has only been out for a few months, so to see it pop up in Amazon’s early Prime Day sale is unexpected.
Even more unexpected is the size of the saving you can make — Amazon has slashed the price of the watch by over $100, bringing it down to $548. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, and it’s hard to imagine it dropping much lower in the near future.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $548 @ Amazon
Samsung’s flagship smartwatch is reduced by just over $100 on Amazon right now with this Prime Day deal. It’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which has a more rugged and sporty design than the Galaxy Watch 7, along with longer battery life. There are discounts available on all colors of the 47mm watch, with the biggest saving being on the orange and gray version.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is built to rival the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and right now it’s considerably cheaper than Apple’s flagship watch, which is also reduced on Amazon, but only to $734.
While the cheaper Galaxy Watch 7 does have a lot of the same features as the Ultra, the upgrade in hardware is notable with the Ultra, which has a titanium case along with the extra button, better water resistance and much longer battery life.
It also offers dual-band GPS tracking and a host of useful extra features for athletes, including running efficiency metrics like ground contact time and vertical oscillation. If you want a sporty Wear OS smartwatch, this is the one to get, and now’s the perfect time given the big discount available on Amazon.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Nick Harris-fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon.
He runs 50-80 miles a week and races regularly with his club, which gives him a lot of opportunity to test out running gear: he has tested and reviewed hundreds of pairs of running shoes, as well as fitness trackers, running watches, sports headphones, treadmills, and all manner of other kit. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.