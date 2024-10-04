The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra just hit its lowest ever price with this Prime Day deal

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the sportiest smartwatch Samsung has ever made, with a more rugged design and longer battery life than the Galaxy Watch 7, plus an extra button.

It’s one of the best smartwatches you can get and has only been out for a few months, so to see it pop up in Amazon’s early Prime Day sale is unexpected.

Even more unexpected is the size of the saving you can make — Amazon has slashed the price of the watch by over $100, bringing it down to $548. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, and it’s hard to imagine it dropping much lower in the near future.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $548 @ Amazon

Samsung’s flagship smartwatch is reduced by just over $100 on Amazon right now with this Prime Day deal. It’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which has a more rugged and sporty design than the Galaxy Watch 7, along with longer battery life. There are discounts available on all colors of the 47mm watch, with the biggest saving being on the orange and gray version.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is built to rival the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and right now it’s considerably cheaper than Apple’s flagship watch, which is also reduced on Amazon, but only to $734.

While the cheaper Galaxy Watch 7 does have a lot of the same features as the Ultra, the upgrade in hardware is notable with the Ultra, which has a titanium case along with the extra button, better water resistance and much longer battery life.

It also offers dual-band GPS tracking and a host of useful extra features for athletes, including running efficiency metrics like ground contact time and vertical oscillation. If you want a sporty Wear OS smartwatch, this is the one to get, and now’s the perfect time given the big discount available on Amazon.