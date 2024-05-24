Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra design leaks and it packs a mystery third button

News
By
published

The Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra design has leaked and it offers some surprises

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra from multiple angles.
(Image credit: OnLeaks/SmartPrix)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra seems to have a new leak every other day. One day, it's a lock to launch with the Galaxy Watch 7; the next day, it's not coming. The latest leak appears to have revealed the watch's design, giving further credence to the idea that Samsung is working on a high-end version of its smartwatch for 2024.

The leak, which comes from the reliable OnLeaks and Smartprix, shows off the watch's look and feel, and there are a couple of exciting surprises. Most notably, the side dial is a lot chunkier and thicker than we expected. This is sure to divide Galaxy Watch fans, as it's a departure from what they're used to. It's weird-looking compared to other smartwatches, but hopefully, Samsung has a reason for using such an odd design that equates to some excellent functionality.

Samsung's Gear Sport smartwatch had a similar design, but this is the first time the company has offered a dial like this on one of its main watch models.

The other surprise is a mystery third button on the device's right side. With Apple offering the Action Button on the Apple Watch Ultra, it would make sense for Samsung to include an extra button on its high-end smartwatch with a similar customizable level of functionality. However, we don't know exactly what Samsung's extra button is used for yet. 

Some other notable information from the leak suggests the screen will be 1.5 inches in diameter. The overall dimensions of the top-of-the-line watch are reportedly 47 x 47.4 x 16.4 mm. There's a rotating bezel around the round face that doesn't have numbers on it. Because Samsung appears to be sticking with the round face, the UI can remain unchanged from the company's other watch models.

Overall, outside of the tweaked design and mystery button, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra doesn't seem to be breaking any new ground with its look and feel. Of course, what really matters is what's inside, and this leak didn't reveal details on specs or features of the upcoming smartwatch, so we'll have to until Samsung announces the device, presumably at its next Galaxy Unpacked event in July.

Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.

