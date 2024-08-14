Pixel Watch 3 comes with 2 years of free data — what you need to know

Google's newly announced Pixel Watch 3 is already shaping up to be one of the best smartwatches, definitely one of the best Android smartwatches, and it appears buyers of the LTE variant will get a nice free data perk.

People who buy the Pixel Watch 3 cellular version (as shared by 9to5Google) can get two years of free LTE data via the Google Store. The offer comes through Google Fi Wireless. Google says the data comes at no additional costs, though the LTE variants cost $100 more than the Bluetooth-only version.

Google Pixel Watch 3 LTE: $449 with 2 years of free data @ Google Store

The Google Pixel Watch 3 LTE version has two years of LTE data at no additional cost. It starts at $449 for the 41mm version and $499 for the 45mm one. Sure, it's a bit more expensive. Still, when you consider the usefulness of getting the watch with the extra functionality at no additional monthly cost, it's worth it.

The free data will come from the Pixel Watch 3 and the larger 45mm Pixel Watch 3 XL.

Google highlights the offer on a Pixel Watch support page: "Get 2 years of data for your smartwatch on us when you buy any Pixel Watch 3 (LTE) from Google Store. To activate this service, you will receive a unique activation link via the email address you provided at checkout."

The free data is capped at 1GB a month and split in half with 500MB of 4G data; after that limit is reached, it drops to 500MB at 256Kpbs speed.

Additionally, the free plan does not support phone calls and roaming. Texting is handled via your smartphone. Still, it means you can download music using maps and other data-intensive features when you're out of Wi-Fi or tethering.

The page notes that the offer will apply to any watches purchased from August 13 "or later." This means you don't need to preorder the new smartwatch now.

According to Google, the offer only applies to the person who set up the device. If you sell it within the two-year window, the offer will end. It also goes away if you switch network carriers as well.

If you plan on taking advantage of the offer, it will be sent to you via email and needs to be activated within 60 days of your watch shipping.

The offer is only available to US owners.

The Pixel Watch 3 is now available for preorder, with the LTE version costing $449.

