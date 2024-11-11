Apple Watch celebrates Veteran's Day with a limited edition badge — you can only get it today

Sometimes we need the gamefication of our lives to help motivate us to fit in a walk, bike ride or any other activity that gets us moving. This is probably why the fitness badges on Apple Watches are popular. The fitness awards are available on the best Apple Watch models as an extra bit of motivation.

In honor of Veteran's Day Apple is providing a new badge for today, November 11, only. The limited-edition award can be achieved by doing any workout that lasts at least 11 minutes whether you're lacing up the best running shoes to run on the best treadmills or taking a leisurely ride on the best exercise bikes .

The badge is a colorful pattern with a gold star at the top and a sort of swooping American flag motif.

Apple provides a variety of badges that can be collected in the Activity app, and the company provides a new one each month. The conditions change based on your previous workout intensity. If you've been hitting the gym or the trails, it might be a little harder, while those coming off a rest day or week or getting back into working out might see a dialed-down set of goals. And sometimes you may want to pause your Activity Rings.

Additionally, Apple announced that there is a new Apple Fitness+ episode of the Time To Walk podcast. Apple Fitness+ has a ton of classes and encourages you to close up your Apple Watch activity rings. Though it does a poor job of noting the difficulty level of its classes. The Time to Walk class is hosted by J.R. Martinez, a U.S. Army veteran, actor and motivational speaker who has starred in the long-running daytime soap opera All My Children. This new episode features Martinez reflecting on healing from a life-threatening injury he received during deployment in Iraq.

There are a million workouts out there but here are a few guides that will get you to 11 minutes while diversifying your workouts. On the lighter side we have 12 minute pilates, 15 minute yoga, or a 20 minute walking workout. If you want to push yourself a bit more these intense box pistol squats will get you there.

If you're interested in gamifying your workouts, we recommend checking out Race Route and our guide on how to get the most out of it.

