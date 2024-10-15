Talking in your sleep: Harvard doctor shares his 7 best tips to help you stop

Talking in your sleep (know as 'somniloquy' in the medical world), is a sleep phenomena defined as "the unconscious vocalization of speech or other meaningful sounds during sleep," says Alen Juginovic, M.D. postdoctoral researcher in sleep neurobiology at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Mass.

While usually harmless, this nighttime habit can become a burden for those sharing a bed. From disruptive chatter to embarrassing confessions, you may find yourself wondering how to stop talking in your sleep.

With the help of Dr Juginovic, here we’re looking at why people sleep talk, how to stop it, and whether there’s any connection between what we say and the dreams we’re experiencing.

Why do people talk in their sleep?

To know how to stop sleep talking, you need to identify why you are in the first place. While the exact cause of sleep talking is still unclear, genetics play a key role—if your family members are sleep talkers, you’re more likely to be one, too. Twin studies have revealed significant heritability rates for sleep talking, suggesting an important genetic component.

Other situations that are more likely to bring on sleep talking are times of stress, emotional upheavals, sleep deprivation, and alcohol. If you suffer from a sleep disorder, you'll have a higher chance of talking in your sleep.

“Typically, sleep talking is harmless, but if it becomes frequent or disruptive, seek help from a sleep specialist,” suggests Dr. Juginovic.

How to stop sleep talking: 7 tips from a Harvard doctor

Unfortunately, there’s no magic cure to stop sleep talking, but these expert-backed tips from Dr. Juginovic can help quiet the nighttime chatter so your partner gets some peace.

1. Improve sleep hygiene

Stick to a regular sleep schedule (yes, stay close to the same sleep and wake hours on days off, too). Create a calming bedtime routine that limits blue screen usage, and ensure your sleep environment is comfortable and conducive to restful sleep.

Focusing on good sleep hygiene will improve your overall sleep quality, meaning you'll be less likely to experience sleep deprivation, a major cause of sleep talking.

2. Manage stress levels

Stress and emotional arousal are known triggers. “High-stress periods in life or intense emotional experiences can increase the likelihood of sleep talking episodes,” Dr. Juginovic says.

Sleep deprivation or irregular sleep schedules can disrupt normal sleep architecture, potentially leading to more frequent sleep talking. Practicing stress-reduction techniques like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises may help.

3. Consider enlisting expert mental health help

If you suspect stress is a major factor in causing your sleep talking, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) could be beneficial, says Dr. Juginovic. CBT can help manage stress and nighttime anxiety, potentially reducing sleep talking episodes.

Other ways to manage nighttime anxiety include using a weighted blanket and getting enough sunlight throughout the day. Also, ensuring your bedroom is a peaceful, comfortable environment by choosing the best mattress for your sleep needs and maintaining a clutter-free space will help you relax and feel ready for bed.

4. Avoid sleep disruptors

Cut back on alcohol consumption and caffeine, particularly before bed, as these can negatively impact sleep quality and increase the likelihood of engaging in sleep talking.

Alcohol consumption is known to affect sleep quality and could potentially increase the likelihood of sleep talking by altering sleep patterns and lowering inhibitions, says Dr. Juginovic. However, keep in mind there haven’t been many studies that show associations between alcohol consumption and sleep talking.

5. Address underlying conditions

Your sleep talking could be linked to another sleep disorder or medical condition, so treating that issue can help reduce episodes. Certain medications, like antidepressants, can also contribute to sleep talking.

If you’re worried you may have a sleep disorder, talk with your doctor. They’ll be able to advise you on the next steps and may even refer you to a sleep clinic to observe your nighttime behavior.

6. Try mouth guards or mouth tape

Our sleep expert prefaces this tip by saying that there isn’t scientific data to support this move, but anecdotally, a sleep talker might find that using a mouth guard at night can help reduce the volume or frequency of their sleep talking.

Similarly, mouth tape designed for snoring might have an incidental effect on sleep talking, though this is not their primary purpose and should be used with caution, Dr. Juginovic says.

7. Chat with a sleep expert

When you’re awake, of course. If sleep talking persists or is severe, a specialist can help diagnose any underlying conditions and recommend appropriate treatments, such as a sleep study or tailored interventions.

Even though sleep talking is normally harmless, if it's significantly disrupting you or your partner's life, it's worth getting professional advice or even a polysomnography.

Is sleep talking related to dreaming?

If you’re wondering if sleep talking is related to dreams, you’re not alone—the scientific community is still trying to determine that as well.

Sleep talking may reflect dreams, but it's not usually a direct “broadcast” of the dream. Sometimes the sleep talking is tied to emotions, recent memories, subconscious thoughts, or daily worries.

The link between dreams and sleep talking is still not fully understood due to the difficulty of studying both together, says Dr. Juginovic.

Will sleep talking go away?

“The long-term prognosis of sleep talking varies from person to person,” says Dr. Juginovic. Sleep talking typically decreases with age, especially in children, often resolving itself by adolescence.

For some sleep talkers, it can persist into adulthood or even start later in life. “The frequency of episodes can vary based on stress, sleep quality, and health,” Dr. Juginovic says.

“While usually not harmful, persistent sleep talking can be disruptive or embarrassing.”

If it's causing significant distress to the sleep talker or their loved ones, consulting a sleep specialist is recommended.

To keep sleep talking in check—as best you can—for the long haul, focus on creating solid sleep habits, finding ways to manage stress, and tackling any other issues that might be fueling the chatter at night.