How to dress your bed for fall and stay warm without overheating

The warm, sunny days of summer are behind us and it is time to snuggle up in thicker sheets, warmer blankets and heavier comforters and duvets. Knowing how to dress your bed and the order you should layer it all will help make your bedroom become the cozy haven it should be for good quality sleep.

Investing in one of the year's best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets is a great place to start. However, it's equally important that you know what bedding to use as we head into the cooler autumnal months.

Here, we'll explore how to dress a bed for fall, outlining exactly what bedding and materials will help you keep cozy without overheating. To make the seasonal transition that little bit easier, you'll find our top bedding recommendations at the bottom of this piece.

Should you change your bedding for fall?

The transition from summer to fall can be tricky for our sleep quality, due to the dip in temperature and reduction in sunlight. However, is changing your bedding really necessary?

Apart from your bedroom reflecting the aesthetics of the season, it really depends on how cold you feel and if you need to take up measures to improve your sleep quality this time of the year.

According to Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James, the insulation in your home too will help you determine this. “It’s important to choose what works best for you and allows you to have a good night’s sleep," says Barrow. "For example, if you only have single glazed windows you may want to change your tog sooner than those that live in properties with double glazing, as you’ll likely feel the cold more,” she says.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to dress your bed for fall – the bedding you need

Picking bedding fabrics for fall largely depends on the kind of sleeper you are. Instead of switching to winter togs, it is wise to incorporate cozy blankets, breathable bed sheets and pillows. Here are some bedding products you might want to consider.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1. Weighted blanket

The change in seasons can be stressful for some and a warm hug in the form of a weighted blanket might make things easier. The best weighted blankets span budgets, weights, materials and size, so you can choose a weighted blanket for your specific aesthetic and wallet.

The glass beads (or plastic pellets in some) form an even weight distribution giving a full-body pressure touch while the fabric wraps you up in comfort all night, without overheating.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Sateen bedding

If you like luxurious beds with a silky appearance but want to stay warm at night, Sateen beddings might be what you need.

It has the best of both worlds with the breathability and lightness of cotton (being made from it) and the silkiness of the satin weave. This results in a thicker fabric perfect for fall.

3. Down duvet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Need something as soft as a feather to make you warm? A down duvet is just that but softer, since down is made from the plumage under a duck or goose’s feathers. It is naturally light, insulating and durable.

The fill power (number of cubic inches filled by one ounce of down) determines the breathability of the duvet. A lower fill power translates to good breathability, which in turn reduces overheating.

A down alternative duvet (made from natural or synthetic fibers like polyester, microfiber, wool or cotton) can mimic the benefits of real down but may not be as effective for temperature regulation.

How to layer your bedding in fall and winter

Just like layering your scarves and coats in fall, layering your bed is an essential step to welcome the season.

The trick is to add in fall colors and make it functional as well as stylish. Let’s take a look at the basic steps of layering your bedding once you have picked out everything your bed needs:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

1. First comes first, a mattress topper for that added layer of cozy comfort.



2. Follow this by a deep pocketed fitted sheet which will fit both the mattress and topper.

3. A top sheet is optional but if you’re a cold sleeper, this extra layer of warmth may be necessary.

4. A soft fall comforter goes on next. Like we mentioned above, a down or down alternative one is a good choice here.

5. Don’t forget to dress it up in a colorful duvet cover matching your sheets and pillow covers.

6. Add in a throw blanket, or weighted blanket, to complete the decorative look and add another layer of comfort.

7. Extra cushions and pillows can be added to complete the look. An odd number usually looks best but a classic 2x2 will never go wrong.

How to stay warm at night but not overheat

Unpredictable weather can really make it difficult to regulate body temperature. Layering your bedding is therefore essential to stay warm and not overheat.

The idea is to add in breathable fabrics, cooling duvets or blankets instead of a single heavy comforter especially if you’re a hot sleeper. Wearing socks to bed and pre-heating your room a few hours before bedtime can also help you during cold nights. If you're a hot sleeper looking to layer up without overheating, check out our guide to the best cooling mattresses, all of which provide reliable temperature regulation for hot sleepers.

Top 3 bedding deals for fall

1. Helix Knit Weighted Blanket: Was $186.30, now $139.70 at Helix

Available in cream and Heather gray hues, this weighted blanket made of chunky polyester jersey knitted fabric gives a soft and cozy feel. It will prevent overheating as the knitted weaves promote airflow and breathability. You can try it out risk-free as it comes with free shipping and a 100-night sleep trial.

2. Saatva Sateen Sheet Set, Latex Pillows and Mattress Pad Bundle: From $555 at Saatva

This Saatva bundle is a taste of luxury, with 300-thread count organic sateen cotton sheets and hotel-quality pillows. While it may seem like a high price point, this bundle is all you'll need to dress your bedroom for fall, including a flat sheet, fitted sheet, two queen pillowcases, two queen latex pillows and a mattress pad. You can choose from three color variants of white, ivory and gray and a queen size is currently $830 (was $870). It comes with free-shipping, 45-day free returns and a one-year warranty.