This mattress vacuum will show you how dusty your bed really is — and it's 30% off

Your mattress may look clean on the surface but lurking within those layers could be an unsettling amount of dust, dust mites, dead skin cells and allergens. A top quality mattress vacuum can help combat this, but can be expensive. The good news is that the Jimmy JV35 Anti-allergen Mattress Vacuum is 30% off right now, meaning that you can maintain your mattress for less.



If you've invested in one of the best mattresses of the year, it's important to protect it against invisible inhabitants and remove them effectively. The Jimmy JV35 Anti-allergen Mattress Vacuum comes with the hygienic combination of UV light sterilization and powerful suction it has been designed specifically to deep clean where standard vacuums just can’t reach.

Today's 30% deal brings the price down to $125 (it was $179.99.) It comes with 30 days of returns and free shipping included. So, let’s take a look at why this handheld mattress vacuum is a must-buy before Christmas.

Jimmy JV35 Anti-allergen Mattress Vacuum

Was: $179.99

Now: $125

Saving: $54.99 at Amazon Summary: The Jimmy JV35 is a specialized mattress vacuum that brings together a powerful 12kPa suction with UV sterilization technology to effectively clean and sanitize mattresses, sofas and other soft furnishings. It’s a great tool for anyone with allergies or pets who want to ensure their sleep space is kept clean and dust-mite free. The device also has a HEPA filtration system which captures 99.99% of all particles as small as 0.3 microns. Of the 4,200 Amazon reviews, customers laud its ability to effectively lift and remove pet hair and visible dust removal. One reviewer notes, “This thing really works. I’m really glad I bought it…every week now when I wash the sheets, I go over our mattress and couches.” This is a corded vacuum but it has a 16.4ft cable so you’ll have plenty of space to move around. It’s also not as big as a regular vacuum so it can easily be stored away when not in use. Price history: The Jimmy JV35 typically retails for $179.99 which is expensive but actually a pretty good deal for a high-end mattress vacuum. Thanks to a limited time 30% off deal at Amazon you can get this current model for just $125. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this model making it a perfect time to invest. Benefits: 30-day returns | Free shipping | Two-year warranty

Do you need to vacuum your mattress?

We recommend regular mattress vacuuming to ensure your mattress is kept clean and allergen free. Over time, mattresses accumulate dead skin, dust mites, sweat, sebum and other allergens — even if you have one of the best mattress protectors on. So regular vacuuming ensures that you remove all those nasties and maintain a hygienic sleep environment. We would recommend you get into a routine when it comes to vacuuming your mattress, doing it each time you change your sheets to ensure you always have clean, fresh bed to sleep on.