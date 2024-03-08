Nolah's best-selling hybrid mattress drops to just $750 for a queen in 50% off pre-Sleep Week sale

The Nolah Original Hybrid offers pressure relief tailored specifically for side sleepers, and you can now experience its cushioning comfort for less thanks to an exclusive Tom's Guide deal. Currently, you can get 50% off the Nolah Original Hybrid at Nolah Mattress with the code NOLAH50.

A lot of the best mattresses on the market are hybrids, as they combine cradling comfort with extra support, and the Nolah Original Hybrid is no exception. It contours and relieves side sleepers' pressure points, while its 8-inch steel coils provide strong edge support and structure . However, we do not recommend this medium mattress to stomach sleepers in need of firm support.

The hybrid bed comes with 120-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping, plus free fluffy pillows to sweeten the deal. This exclusive mattress deal will not be around for long, so now is the best time to get this luxurious mattress at its lowest price.

Summary: The Nolah Original Hybrid is one of the top-rated sleep brand's best hybrid mattresses for edge support and pressure relief. It's designed to be one of the best mattresses for side sleepers thanks to its trademark AirFoam, a material that cradles and support key pressure points in the shoulders and hips. There's also a 1" layer of transition foam for bounce and motion isolation, and a Tencel cover for a cool, sustainable sleep surface. Meanwhile, the 8-inch steel coils add extra support and structure.

This mattress is rated a 6 out of 10 for firmness, so it should accommodate side sleepers, lightweight sleepers, and some back sleepers well. However, stomach sleepers and those who need extra back support may want to opt for something firmer and more supportive. Benefits: 120-night mattress trial | Free shipping | Lifetime warranty Price History: Without our exclusive deal, there's a $250 discount on all sizes of this hybrid mattress. However, there's a regular Nolah mattress sale that knocks 35% off around holiday sales events. This means that the discount code NOLAH50 will help you snap up this hybrid bed at a price lower than their holiday deals.

What is the best mattress for side sleepers?

Side sleepers need a mattress that can cushion their pressure points in the shoulders, hips and knees. The best memory foam mattresses are good for side sleepers, as memory foam cradles the joints for soothing pressure relief. Side sleepers should look for a mattress with a medium to medium firm rating, as a firm mattress may feel too hard against their bodies.