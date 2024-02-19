Get $700 of savings with Stearns & Foster's Lux Estate mattress in Presidents' Day sales

The Stearns & Foster Lux Estate mattress has dropped in price during today's Presidents' Day sales, so you can save $400 off the Lux Estate and get a free $300 VISA gift card at Stearns & Foster. The last time we saw a deal that good on the Lux Estate was during Black Friday, so we recommend jumping on this offer if you've been eyeing up Stearns & Foster's most popular mattress.

A luxurious upgrade from the original Stearns & Foster Estate mattress, the Lux Estate is one of this year's best mattresses for deep pressure relief and full body comfort. Stearns & Foster, of course, is also the brand behind the famous Ritz-Carlton beds. Unlike the standard Estate, the Lux Estate comes with a cooling cover and 15% extra speciality materials for enhanced pressure relief. In other words, this is a wise buy if you're dealing with aches and pains during sleep or upon waking.

You'll get a 90-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty with the Stearns & Foster Lux Estate, which is just about average in the mattress world – we'd have liked a longer trial for such a price. But you do get free White Glove Delivery, which includes removal of your old mattress and installation of your new one. This Presidents' Day mattress sale ends today, so you don't have long to make a decision.

Stearns & Foster Lux Estate

Was: from $2,899

Now: from $2,499 at Stearns & Foster

Saving: $400 off + $300 VISA gift card at Stearns & Foster Summary: If you want to add some 5-star comfort to your bedroom, then a good place to start is the Lux Estate mattress from the brand behind the luxurious Ritz-Carlton bed. While Stearns & Foster creates some of the best luxury mattresses, the Lux Estate is a standout thanks to its advancements in temperature control and pressure relief. The Lux Estate contains 15% more speciality materials than the original model, including Tempur-Indulge memory foam, which enhances comfort and limits motion transfer for couples, and more ventilation for a breathable sleep. Plus, it has a cool-to the-touch, moisture-wicking TENCEL cover not found in the Estate model so you can keep cool. The bed has a crowd-pleasing medium feel that should suit most sleep styles. However, stomach and heavyweight sleepers may want to look for something a firmer or pay a hefty $300 price to adjust the firmness with a firm pillow top. Benefits: 90-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free White Glove Delivery Price history: Stearns & Foster tends to reserve its best discounts for major occasions and holiday events. Back in January, there were offers of a $300 gift card or free pillows and sheets with every mattress purchase, but they didn't come with a money-off discount on any mattresses. Today you can get $400 off the Lux Estate and take home a $300 Visa Gift card with code 300VISA — or you can automatically get free pillows and sheets worth $299.

