You don’t need sit-ups to build core strength — use this 10-minute resistance band abs workout instead

Find standard ab workouts a tad boring? We hear you. Performing rep after rep of popular abs exercises like sit-ups, planks and crunches can get a little uninspiring. Thankfully, you can freshen up your core workouts with something as simple as one of the best resistance bands.

Whether you are a fitness enthusiast or new to training your core, resistance bands are suitable for all abilities. They are portable, lightweight, and take up minimal space, making them ideal for home workouts, travel, or incorporating into a gym routine. So, really, with a set of bands to your name, you have no excuse to skip an abs workout.

Visible abs don't solely result from completing a single resistance band routine. Rather, they stem from a combination of factors including genetics, diet, sleep quality, stress levels and exercise habits. But there is so much more to gain from building muscle in your core than just the visible results.

Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFit-Simplify-Resistance-Exercise-Instruction%2Fdp%2FB01AVDVHTI%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $20 now $9 @ Amazon

Looking for standard resistance bands to boost your strength gains with? Amazon has the Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands on sale for just $9. You're not likely to see a better price for a set of five heavy duty bands offering a range of resistances for you to work with. You can opt for the same set in different color variations but this collection here is the only option on sale for this price.

What is the 10-minute ab routine?

The core workout comes from fitness trainer Britany Williams who shows how working with a band can level up your abs workouts, helping to increase definition in your midsection and build core muscle.

There are nine exercises to complete and Williams' recommends spending 30 seconds on each one (make sure to spend 30 seconds on each side for the first exercise). The aim is to complete the full routine two times over, allowing yourself 60 seconds of rest between rounds.

However, you can adjust the routine to suit your fitness abilities and goals. If you need longer rests to help you complete the workout, then allow this. Or if you crave a more intense abs burn, challenge yourself with how long you spend on each move.

A post shared by Hope Fitness Gear (@hopefitnessgear) A photo posted by on

First of all, it's worth noting that your core and abs aren't the same thing. Your core comprises several muscle groups, including the abdominals (rectus abdominis, obliques and transverse abdominis), as well as the muscles of the lower back and hips.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While the abs primarily focus on flexion and stabilization of the spine, the core muscles work together to provide stability and support for the entire body during movement.

Training with a resistance band offers a unique advantage over traditional core workouts by providing variable resistance, so you get a more dynamic and challenging workout that engages multiple muscle groups at once.

The constant tension provided by resistance bands throughout exercises ensures that the muscles remain engaged throughout the entire range of motion, which leads to greater muscle activation and enhanced strength gains.

In an ideal world, you'd do one banded ab workout and, voilà, you now have a strong and defined midsection. This sadly isn't the case. So, if you wish to continue your abs and core gains, consider incorporating progressive overload techniques such as increasing resistance, volume or intensity of exercises over time.

Hard work and consistency pay off but you should also prioritize recovery by allowing adequate rest between workouts, staying hydrated, and consuming a balanced diet rich in protein to support muscle repair and growth.