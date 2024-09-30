Who needs weights? This 8-move bodyweight workout strengthens your whole body in 25 minutes
Work your whole body with this fun bodyweight session
Moving your body should be fun, rather than something you dread, and this bodyweight workout from Instagram fitness trainer Kyle Knapp is hopefully a session that you’ll find enjoyable as well as effective.
It’s a training session that you can do anywhere at any time that only takes around 25 minutes if you do three rounds of the circuit — if you just do two, it’s only 16-17 minutes. It’s the perfect way to add some movement to your day, strengthen muscles all over the body, and get your heart pumping as well.
You can also scale the session easily according to your fitness level, and you don’t need any equipment bar one of the best yoga mats to make the floor exercises more comfortable. As well as helping you to get fitter, the session will hopefully introduce a load of new, enjoyable exercises for you to add to your other workouts.
Watch Kyle Knapp’s 8-move bodyweight workout
A post shared by Kyle Knapp (@kylek.fit)
A photo posted by on
For the workout you do each exercise for 45 seconds then rest for 15 seconds before going onto the next one. There are eight moves to do and you can take a longer break between circuits if you want to. Knapp recommends doing two to three rounds of the circuit.
You can see Knapp demonstrating the eight moves in the workout in his Instagram post. There are videos that show four moves at a time, as well as individual videos for each exercise, and it’s worth watching them all through a couple of times before you start to familiarize yourself with them.
That’s because Knapp rarely sticks to the standard form for any exercise, instead livening it up by adding in extra movements or combining two moves into one. For example, you start with push-ups with a lunge step, then do side lunges into jumping split squats. Here are the eight moves in the workout:
- Push-up lunge step
- Side lunge split squat switch
- Side kick through
- High low side plank crunch
- Bridge step out
- Skydiver reach
- Rolling kickout
- 3 direction foot tap
Knapp is a bundle of energy and it’s infectious, and taking his energy into the session will make it fly by. You’ll be moving your body in unusual and beneficial ways, and it feels like a much fresher session than just rattling through the usual array of push-ups, squats and crunches. Just make sure you don’t get carried away and try to move too fast if you’re not used to the moves — get your form down pat before moving at the same speed Knapp is.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
An extra benefit of Knapp’s approach is that each move challenges the core muscles and will improve your stability, flexibility and posture. It’s a functional session that strengthens your stabilizing muscle groups as well as bigger ones, and you’ll carry the benefits of easier and more controlled movement into your everyday life.
Another benefit of sessions like this is that the strength and stability you build will help you when you do workouts with weights. If you have some dumbbells to hand, you can try this 20-minute full-body workout as a way to progress after a few weeks of bodyweight sessions.
More from Tom’s Guide
- Build a stronger core with this 10-minute standing abs workout
- Forget weights — I tried this 30-minute workout to get in shape
- 5 compound core exercises that sculpt strong obliques
Nick Harris-fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon.
He runs 50-80 miles a week and races regularly with his club, which gives him a lot of opportunity to test out running gear: he has tested and reviewed hundreds of pairs of running shoes, as well as fitness trackers, running watches, sports headphones, treadmills, and all manner of other kit. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.