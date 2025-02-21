Skip the gym — instead try this trainer’s 4-move bodyweight workout to sculpt your arms and core
Tone and sculpt your arms and abs in one workout
What if we told you that you could train your core and arms in one session with just four exercises? And it gets better, no equipment is required. That’s right, no dumbbells, no resistance bands, just you, one of the best yoga mats for padding if you need it, and this trainer-led routine.
We have trainer Sandy Sklar to thank for this routine, a fitness instructor you need on your radar if you want to keep staying fit and strong simple, and at home with minimal to no equipment involved. This particular routine of hers is all about strengthening and sculpting from the waist up.
Sklar has shared demonstrations of her performing each move over on her Instagram, which you can view below. All you need to do is copy her form, factor in rests (albeit short rests) work through the circuit, and aim to complete three to five sets depending on how much of a pump you are looking for.
Watch Sandy Sklar's 4-Move Core and Arms Workout
A post shared by Sandy Sklar | Fitness Trainer (@sandysklarxfit)
A photo posted by on
- Sphinx (plank) press (modify on knees) x 10
- Push-up to shoulder tap x 10
- Commando plank (plank ups) x 10 total (up + down = 1 rep)
- Modified v-sit with front raise (slow and controlled) x 30
Sklar's routine combines plank variations, push-ups, and controlled core movements like the v-sit to strengthen both the arms and core. The plank-based exercises not only work the shoulders, triceps, and chest but also force your core muscles to stay engaged in order to keep your body stable and properly aligned. Meanwhile, the modified v-sit with a front raise adds an extra challenge by targeting the abs and working the shoulders at the same time.
You'll perform 10 reps of each exercise, except for the final move, which is done for 30 seconds. Focus on slow, controlled movement rather than rushing through the reps. When fatigue kicks in, it’s tempting to speed up so that you can collapse onto the mat quicker for a rest. However, maintaining proper form and increasing time under tension—the amount of time your muscles stay engaged during each rep—can lead to greater strength gains.
You might resent Sklar for keeping the rest periods short, but this is intentional. Less rest increases metabolic stress and keeps your muscles working for longer, which can help improve endurance and muscle definition. It also keeps your heart rate elevated, adding a cardio element to the workout.
If you prefer to train without weights or gym equipment, then this circuit is a great starting point. The exercises included in the routine work more than one muscle group at once and improves things like stability, endurance, and muscle definition. Even if you already strength train regularly, this routine works well as a finisher to challenge your core and upper body after a workout.
Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.
Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.
When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.
