Join Tom's Guide's Workout Workshop 2025 with the best fitness challenges this spring

I don't know about you, but as the gentle warmth of spring starts to seep into my bones, so does the motivation to move my body.

At Tom's Guide, we're dedicating this spring to exploring some of the best fitness classes around and sharing our experiences with you. Whether we're venturing into puppy yoga (yep, definitely a thing) or contortion classes (also, madly, a thing), we want to explore what's on offer within the fitness industry and share it with our readers.

Keep an eye on this page, as we update it with the latest challenges and workouts exploring physical, emotional and mental wellbeing to help you decide how you want to move your body this year.

Discover the latest workouts

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Grab one of the best yoga mats and find out what's on offer in the fitness space, from yoga and Pilates to weightlifting, hybrid training and more.

Grab the right gear

(Image credit: Getty)

Not sure what kit you need? Here are a few ideas from us to you.

Track your progress

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Future)

A fitness tracker or smartwatch can help you keep an eye on your progress.