Join Tom's Guide's Workout Workshop 2025 with the best fitness challenges this spring

I don't know about you, but as the gentle warmth of spring starts to seep into my bones, so does the motivation to move my body.
At Tom's Guide, we're dedicating this spring to exploring some of the best fitness classes around and sharing our experiences with you. Whether we're venturing into puppy yoga (yep, definitely a thing) or contortion classes (also, madly, a thing), we want to explore what's on offer within the fitness industry and share it with our readers.
Keep an eye on this page, as we update it with the latest challenges and workouts exploring physical, emotional and mental wellbeing to help you decide how you want to move your body this year.
Discover the latest workouts
Grab one of the best yoga mats and find out what's on offer in the fitness space, from yoga and Pilates to weightlifting, hybrid training and more.
Grab the right gear
Not sure what kit you need? Here are a few ideas from us to you.
Track your progress
A fitness tracker or smartwatch can help you keep an eye on your progress.
Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, level 2 reiki practitioner and senior fitness writer at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course. Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.
Having worked with fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, calisthenics and kettlebells. She also coaches mobility and stretching-focused classes several times a week and believes that true strength comes from a holistic approach to training your body.
Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.
