I’m a personal trainer — this 4-move resistance band routine strengthens your shoulders without weights

Features
By
published

1 resistance band, 4 moves to build upper body strength

Woman stretching out a resistance band with her arms
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

As a personal trainer, I meet with plenty of clients who want to pack on shoulder muscle and size.

While many think that loading up a set of the best adjustable dumbbells is the answer, it’s important to address shoulder stability, range of motion, and inherent strength before trying to overhead press with a heavy weight.

I’ve been dealing with some significant pain and weakness in my right shoulder, so I decided to grab my favorite resistance bands and get back to basics with this 4-move routine. After only a week I noticed some discernible improvements, so I’ll be adding these movements to my warm-up schedule.

If you’ve just begun a fitness regimen, this 4-move workout is a great way to build the strength and endurance you’ll need to do most upper body exercises with good form. For those facing shoulder surgery in the near future, use this routine to prepare for your procedure and potentially shorten your recovery time.

How to do this 4-move resistance band routine

You’ll need a moderately-heavy band for this workout, which consists of internal and external banded rotations, banded pull-aparts, upright banded rows, and overhead banded pull-aparts.

You’ll also need a solid structure where you can attach your band. Most resistance band sets include door anchors, but if you’re missing that attachment you can anchor it to a railing or upright pole.

1. Internal/external banded rotations

Resisted internal and external rotation with band and towel roll for shoulder pain - YouTube Resisted internal and external rotation with band and towel roll for shoulder pain - YouTube
Watch On
  • Attach a moderately-heavy resistance band to a solid anchor point, like a door frame or railing
  • Stand to the side with your left shoulder parallel to the anchor point
  • Grab the end of the resistance band with your right hand and step about a foot away from the anchor point. The resistance band should be taut
  • Place a small towel in between your torso and your right elbow
  • Engage your core and keep a neutral spine throughout the movement
  • Keeping your right elbow close to the body and the towel in place, rotate your right forearm away from your body
  • Once you’ve reached the end of your range, return your right arm to the starting position with control
  • Continue for 15 repetitions
  • Take the towel and place it between your left elbow and torso, and grab the end of the resistance band with your left hand
  • Step away from the anchor point until the band is taut
  • Keeping your left elbow close to the body and the towel in place, rotate your left forearm towards your body
  • Once you’ve reached the end of your range, return your left arm to the starting position with control
  • Continue for 15-20 repetitions, or until you’ve reached muscle fatigue
  • Turn the opposite direction and repeat both movements

2. Banded pull-aparts

How To Do Banded Pull-Aparts - YouTube How To Do Banded Pull-Aparts - YouTube
Watch On
  • Grab a moderately-heavy resistance band with your hands about shoulder width apart
  • Stand tall with an engaged core and neutral spine
  • Lift both hands in front of you so that the band is parallel to the center of your chest
  • Squeeze your shoulder blades together and slowly pull the ends of the band apart, keeping your neck muscles relaxed
  • Once you’ve reached the end of your range, slowly return to the starting position
  • Continue for 15-20 repetitions, or until you’ve reached muscle fatigue

3. Upright banded rows

How to do an upright row with a band - YouTube How to do an upright row with a band - YouTube
Watch On
  • Place a moderately-heavy resistance band underneath your feet
  • Take the ends of the resistance band in each hand
  • Stand tall with an engaged core and neutral spine
  • Slowly lift the ends of the band toward the ceiling, squeezing your mid-back, lifting your elbows to the side, and keeping your neck muscles relaxed
  • Once you’ve reached the end of your range, slowly return to the starting position
  • Continue for 15-20 repetitions, or until you’ve reached muscle fatigue

4. Overhead banded pull-aparts

Overhead Band Pull Aparts - YouTube Overhead Band Pull Aparts - YouTube
Watch On
  • Grab the ends of a moderately-heavy resistance band with your hands wider than shoulder width apart
  • Stand tall with an engaged core and a neutral spine
  • Lift the band above your head and pull the band until it’s taut
  • Squeezing your shoulder blades together, slowly pull the ends of the band away from each other. The band should travel behind the back of your head
  • Once you’ve reached the end of your range, return to the starting position with control
  • Continue for 15-20 repetitions, or until you’ve reached muscle fatigue

Benefits of this resistance band routine

Deep muscles that surround the shoulder joint (like those in the rotator cuff) can be especially susceptible to injury.

The exercises in this routine target these vulnerable muscles of the shoulder, work to improve range in tight areas, and train movements that counteract some of the more common “repetitive motions” found in modern day life.

For example, if you spend your days sitting at a desk, it’s almost certain that your shoulders are rounded forward and your chest muscles are tight. These four moves lengthen the tight muscle fibers in the chest, and activate weaker muscle tissue in the shoulders and back.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gym & Fitness
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 44 deals
Filters
Arrow
Atemi Resistance Bands
(Black)
1
Exercise Bands for Physical...
Amazon
$5.95
View
TheraBand Resistance Bands Set
(Yellow)
2
Thera-Band Professional Latex...
Walmart
View
TheraBand Resistance Bands Set
3
THERABAND Resistance Bands...
Target
View
Atemi Resistance Bands
(Black)
4
Exercise Bands for Physical...
Amazon
$5.95
View
Atemi Resistance Bands
(Black)
5
Exercise Bands for Physical...
Amazon
$5.95
View
Atemi Resistance Bands
(Black)
6
Exercise Bands for Physical...
Amazon
$5.95
View
Atemi Resistance Bands
(Black)
7
Exercise Bands for Physical...
Amazon
View
Atemi Resistance Bands
(Black)
8
Exercise Bands for Physical...
Amazon
View
Atemi Resistance Bands
(Black)
9
Exercise Bands for Physical...
Amazon
View
Potok Resistance Band Set (3-pack)
(Blue)
10
Potok Resistance Band Set,...
Amazon
$8.99
View
Load more deals
Jennifer Rizzuto
Jennifer Rizzuto

Jennifer Rizzuto is a freelance writer and certified personal trainer based in Long Island, NY. She covers various fitness-related topics and reviews for Tom's Guide. She also writes sketch comedy and short films, and performs frequently as an actor, singer, and improviser. When she's not writing, working out, or performing, you'll find her trying to convince her husband to get a dog.