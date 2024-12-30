I’m a personal trainer — this 4-move resistance band routine strengthens your shoulders without weights

As a personal trainer, I meet with plenty of clients who want to pack on shoulder muscle and size.

While many think that loading up a set of the best adjustable dumbbells is the answer, it’s important to address shoulder stability, range of motion, and inherent strength before trying to overhead press with a heavy weight.

I’ve been dealing with some significant pain and weakness in my right shoulder, so I decided to grab my favorite resistance bands and get back to basics with this 4-move routine. After only a week I noticed some discernible improvements, so I’ll be adding these movements to my warm-up schedule.

If you’ve just begun a fitness regimen, this 4-move workout is a great way to build the strength and endurance you’ll need to do most upper body exercises with good form. For those facing shoulder surgery in the near future, use this routine to prepare for your procedure and potentially shorten your recovery time.

How to do this 4-move resistance band routine

You’ll need a moderately-heavy band for this workout, which consists of internal and external banded rotations, banded pull-aparts, upright banded rows, and overhead banded pull-aparts.

You’ll also need a solid structure where you can attach your band. Most resistance band sets include door anchors, but if you’re missing that attachment you can anchor it to a railing or upright pole.

1. Internal/external banded rotations

Resisted internal and external rotation with band and towel roll for shoulder pain - YouTube Watch On

Attach a moderately-heavy resistance band to a solid anchor point, like a door frame or railing

Stand to the side with your left shoulder parallel to the anchor point

Grab the end of the resistance band with your right hand and step about a foot away from the anchor point. The resistance band should be taut

Place a small towel in between your torso and your right elbow

Engage your core and keep a neutral spine throughout the movement

Keeping your right elbow close to the body and the towel in place, rotate your right forearm away from your body

Once you’ve reached the end of your range, return your right arm to the starting position with control

Continue for 15 repetitions

Take the towel and place it between your left elbow and torso, and grab the end of the resistance band with your left hand

Step away from the anchor point until the band is taut

Keeping your left elbow close to the body and the towel in place, rotate your left forearm towards your body

Once you’ve reached the end of your range, return your left arm to the starting position with control

Continue for 15-20 repetitions, or until you’ve reached muscle fatigue

Turn the opposite direction and repeat both movements

2. Banded pull-aparts

How To Do Banded Pull-Aparts - YouTube Watch On

Grab a moderately-heavy resistance band with your hands about shoulder width apart

Stand tall with an engaged core and neutral spine

Lift both hands in front of you so that the band is parallel to the center of your chest

Squeeze your shoulder blades together and slowly pull the ends of the band apart, keeping your neck muscles relaxed

Once you’ve reached the end of your range, slowly return to the starting position

Continue for 15-20 repetitions, or until you’ve reached muscle fatigue

3. Upright banded rows

How to do an upright row with a band - YouTube Watch On

Place a moderately-heavy resistance band underneath your feet

Take the ends of the resistance band in each hand

Stand tall with an engaged core and neutral spine

Slowly lift the ends of the band toward the ceiling, squeezing your mid-back, lifting your elbows to the side, and keeping your neck muscles relaxed

Once you’ve reached the end of your range, slowly return to the starting position

Continue for 15-20 repetitions, or until you’ve reached muscle fatigue

4. Overhead banded pull-aparts

Overhead Band Pull Aparts - YouTube Watch On

Grab the ends of a moderately-heavy resistance band with your hands wider than shoulder width apart

Stand tall with an engaged core and a neutral spine

Lift the band above your head and pull the band until it’s taut

Squeezing your shoulder blades together, slowly pull the ends of the band away from each other. The band should travel behind the back of your head

Once you’ve reached the end of your range, return to the starting position with control

Continue for 15-20 repetitions, or until you’ve reached muscle fatigue

Benefits of this resistance band routine

Deep muscles that surround the shoulder joint (like those in the rotator cuff) can be especially susceptible to injury.

The exercises in this routine target these vulnerable muscles of the shoulder, work to improve range in tight areas, and train movements that counteract some of the more common “repetitive motions” found in modern day life.

For example, if you spend your days sitting at a desk, it’s almost certain that your shoulders are rounded forward and your chest muscles are tight. These four moves lengthen the tight muscle fibers in the chest, and activate weaker muscle tissue in the shoulders and back.