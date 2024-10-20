Forget planks — this 5-move workout sculpts your core in only 12 minutes

Some abs exercises can get a little tedious the more you do them, including planks. Thankfully, there are a few ways you can get a good abs pump and continue to develop core muscle without setting up a timer on your phone and getting into the plank position.

This 12-minute workout from fitness trainer Sandy Sklar is designed to target both your abs and core with a fun mix of five bodyweight exercises. If you've ever wondered about the difference between abs and core muscles, and whether you need to train both, it's a valid question, especially since the two terms are often used interchangeably.

Abs are the muscles that sit in the front of your stomach and give the 'six-pack' look. Your core, however, includes not just your abs but a group of muscles around your torso that help with movement, balance, and strength.

If you're ready to train both, Sklar's routine is equipment-free and pretty quick, so you can do it whenever you have a spare moment or add it as a core-focused finisher to your regular gym workout. The one thing we do suggest is that you roll out one of the best yoga mats to protect your back and joints from the hard floor.

Watch Sandy Sklar's 12-minute abs and core workout

Once you familiarize yourself with the five exercises, you will want to know what the structure of the routine is. Sklar recommends performing each exercise for 30 seconds each, taking a 30 second rest after round one and repeating for four sets. See a full list of the moves below:

Crossbody knee/elbow crunch, to double crunch

Reverse crunch with hip raise

Double crunch to extended leg reach

Flutter kicks

Ankle taps

These core exercises are designed to push you, so if you start to feel your muscles burn, try to embrace it. Remember, the discomfort is temporary, lasting just 30 seconds per exercise. However, if you feel any unusual strain or pain during the workout, stop immediately.

It could be a sign that your form is off, or you might need more support or padding beneath you. If you’re new to exercise or recovering from an injury, it’s always best to consult with a fitness professional or physiotherapist before trying new exercises.

If you work out regularly or perhaps you are looking to increase your exercise habits, you could aim to add Sklar's abs and core routine into the end of your workouts as a finisher two to three times a week. You can also use it as a quick standalone session on rest days or lighter training days to keep your core engaged without overdoing it.

If you're focusing on full-body workouts, this routine can complement your strength or cardio sessions by targeting core stability and endurance and help improve your overall performance in other exercises.

Do you like to add an extra little bit of fire to your ab workouts? Research published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research suggests that exercising on an unstable surface activates the abs more than on a stable one. So, consider adding an exercise ball into some of these exercises if you want to increase the challenge.