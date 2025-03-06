Forget the gym — this 15-minute Pilates routine builds core strength and boosts your mobility

Looking for a way to develop core strength and improve your range of motion and posture without requiring any equipment or a large chunk of your time? Tick, tick, tick.

This is a 15-minute Pilates-inspired workout filled with low-impact exercises designed to activate your core, enhance flexibility, and build strength.

Whether you are a regular at Pilates or have never tried it before, this routine is suited to all levels. It's designed by Pilates teacher Katy Bath, who demonstrates each move step by step, making it easy to follow along and perfect your form.

There are just seven moves to work through, and there’s no rush to beat them out. Pilates emphasizes slow, controlled movements that target core strength, stability, and flexibility. It’s about quality over quantity and allows you to focus on technique and mindful engagement with each move.

To make sure you feel comfortable and protected during a workout like this it's a good idea to roll out one of the best yoga mats. A high-quality mat provides cushioning and support for your joints which will help to prevent discomfort or injury during floor-based exercises.

Watch Katy Bath's Seven Move Pilates Routine

The demonstrations above are sped up, so feel free to go at your own pace as there’s no race or prize for finishing the reps in a certain amount of time. The aim is to perform 12 reps of each exercise and complete two rounds as you focus on control and form rather than speed.

Pilates is a great way to strengthen your core because it gets those muscles you don’t always think about, like the ones around your stomach, back, and pelvis, working together.

The moves are slow and controlled, which helps you really focus on using your core to stay balanced and stable. It’s like giving your abs and back a workout without having to do a million crunches.

You can also do wonders for your mobility through Pilates. With regular practice, you can start to feel more flexible and move with ease.

The slow, controlled movements help gently stretch and lengthen your muscles, which in turn boosts joint flexibility and your overall range of motion.

Over time, this can help you move better, whether you’re bending to pick something up or reaching for that top shelf.

Just remember, it takes regular practice to see lasting changes, so don’t expect miracles overnight. Keep at it, and you’ll notice improvements.

And if you have any back issues or injuries, it’s always a good idea to check with a doctor or physio before starting, just to be safe.