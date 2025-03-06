Forget the gym — this 15-minute Pilates routine builds core strength and boosts your mobility

Features
By
published

Build strength, improve mobility and tone up in just 15 minutes

a photo of a woman doing a glute bridge
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Looking for a way to develop core strength and improve your range of motion and posture without requiring any equipment or a large chunk of your time? Tick, tick, tick.

This is a 15-minute Pilates-inspired workout filled with low-impact exercises designed to activate your core, enhance flexibility, and build strength.

Whether you are a regular at Pilates or have never tried it before, this routine is suited to all levels. It's designed by Pilates teacher Katy Bath, who demonstrates each move step by step, making it easy to follow along and perfect your form.

There are just seven moves to work through, and there’s no rush to beat them out. Pilates emphasizes slow, controlled movements that target core strength, stability, and flexibility. It’s about quality over quantity and allows you to focus on technique and mindful engagement with each move.

To make sure you feel comfortable and protected during a workout like this it's a good idea to roll out one of the best yoga mats. A high-quality mat provides cushioning and support for your joints which will help to prevent discomfort or injury during floor-based exercises.

Watch Katy Bath's Seven Move Pilates Routine

A post shared by Katy Bath | Pilates by Katy (@katybath)

A photo posted by on

The demonstrations above are sped up, so feel free to go at your own pace as there’s no race or prize for finishing the reps in a certain amount of time. The aim is to perform 12 reps of each exercise and complete two rounds as you focus on control and form rather than speed.

Pilates is a great way to strengthen your core because it gets those muscles you don’t always think about, like the ones around your stomach, back, and pelvis, working together.

The moves are slow and controlled, which helps you really focus on using your core to stay balanced and stable. It’s like giving your abs and back a workout without having to do a million crunches.

You can also do wonders for your mobility through Pilates. With regular practice, you can start to feel more flexible and move with ease.

The slow, controlled movements help gently stretch and lengthen your muscles, which in turn boosts joint flexibility and your overall range of motion.

Over time, this can help you move better, whether you’re bending to pick something up or reaching for that top shelf.

Just remember, it takes regular practice to see lasting changes, so don’t expect miracles overnight. Keep at it, and you’ll notice improvements.

And if you have any back issues or injuries, it’s always a good idea to check with a doctor or physio before starting, just to be safe.

More from Tom's Guide

Jessica Downey
Jessica Downey
Senior Fitness Writer

Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.

Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.

When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Woman performing a crunch with her hands behind her head during lower abs workouts
Drop the weights! This 30-minute no-equipment Pilates workout will carve out a stronger core from home
Woman performing a one-leg plank in yoga studio
Who needs weights? This Pilates workout will strengthen your entire body in just 10 minutes
a photo of a woman doing a bird dog exercise
I just tried this 30-minute Pilates workout without equipment — here's what happened to my body
Woman outdoors on a yoga mat performing an ab exercise during ab workout
Ditch the weights — 20 minutes and this Pilates workout is all you need to build strong abs
Man performing a lunge at home
Pilates expert shares 3 'essential' bodyweight moves for beginners to build strength and improve your flexibility
Woman doing a Pilates glute bridge
I ditched sit-ups and crunches for this 30-minute Pilates routine to build a stronger core — here’s what happened to my abs
Latest in Fitness
Close-up photo of the black version of Samsung&#039;s Galaxy Ring held between thumb and index finger in front of a garden.
Samsung patent suggests a future Galaxy Ring will include a temperature sensor — here's how it could work
a photo of a woman doing a glute bridge
Forget the gym — this 15-minute Pilates routine builds core strength and boosts your mobility
A phone showing the Strava app
Good news for Strava users — the app just reversed a hugely unpopular decision
a person wearing air compression boots
I’ve been using compression boots on my legs for a month — and they made a bigger difference than I expected
a photo of a man holding dumbbells
Expert trainers say the mind-muscle connection is crucial for building strength and muscle — here’s why
Woman performing an upright row holding a kettlebell up to her chest against a white background, showing abs
Yes, you can build upper-body strength without the gym — thanks to this 3-move kettlebell workout
Latest in Features
A young woman eats chocolate before bed
I used Gemini deep research to explore the history of Pringles and other snack foods — here’s what I learned
Google TV Streamer
Should you use your TV's smart platform instead of a streaming box?
Snap Grip Wallet.
I’ve tried dozens of wallet cases, but this MagSafe wallet does one thing I haven’t seen before
a photo of a woman doing a glute bridge
Forget the gym — this 15-minute Pilates routine builds core strength and boosts your mobility
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra astrophotography.
I tried astrophotography on my Galaxy S25 Ultra and I’m not impressed — here’s why
a person wearing air compression boots
I’ve been using compression boots on my legs for a month — and they made a bigger difference than I expected
More about fitness
Close-up photo of the black version of Samsung&#039;s Galaxy Ring held between thumb and index finger in front of a garden.

Samsung patent suggests a future Galaxy Ring will include a temperature sensor — here's how it could work
Saucony Endorphin Trainer

I ran 35 miles in the Saucony Endorphin Trainer — here’s my verdict
macbook air m4

We just saw the sky blue MacBook Air M4, and I’m in love
See more latest
Most Popular
Snap Grip Wallet.
I’ve tried dozens of wallet cases, but this MagSafe wallet does one thing I haven’t seen before
a photo of a man holding dumbbells
Expert trainers say the mind-muscle connection is crucial for building strength and muscle — here’s why
A young woman eats chocolate before bed
I used Gemini deep research to explore the history of Pringles and other snack foods — here’s what I learned
a photo of a woman doing a resistance band glute exercise
Skip the gym — build strong glutes and legs at home with this lower body workout
Google TV Streamer
Should you use your TV's smart platform instead of a streaming box?
The image shows a woman sitting at the foot of the Helix Twilight mattress, which is placed on a wooden bed frame in a neutrally decorated bedroom
Is the Helix Twilight mattress worth buying? Here's my take after sleeping on it for three weeks
Image shows the white Siena Premier Hybrid Mattress with a dark green trim in a white-grey bedroom and decorated with green pillows
What is the Siena Premier Hybrid Mattress and should you buy it?
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra astrophotography.
I tried astrophotography on my Galaxy S25 Ultra and I’m not impressed — here’s why
a person wearing air compression boots
I’ve been using compression boots on my legs for a month — and they made a bigger difference than I expected
Woman performing an upright row holding a kettlebell up to her chest against a white background, showing abs
Yes, you can build upper-body strength without the gym — thanks to this 3-move kettlebell workout