Forget the gym — this 12-move kettlebell abs workout boosts your core strength and power

If you’re looking for ways to increase the difficulty of your core workouts without simply upping the amount of reps or time you work for, then adding in some weight is a great option.

This 12-move abs workout is done using a kettlebell, which means that in just 12 minutes you can truly challenge your entire core and build functional strength that will carry over into general life and other workouts.

The workout has been put together by fitness trainer DanielPT Fitness, who actually uses a couple of different kettlebells in the workout, one weighing 26 pounds and the other 35 pounds.

You can do the session using one weight, but if you have a range of the best kettlebells available then pick a couple you can switch between. The only other kit you need is a yoga mat, because many of the exercises are done on the floor.

Watch DanielPT’s 12-move kettlebell core workout

While the YouTube title for the video calls this a 10-minute workout, you’re doing 12 moves, working for 40 seconds and resting for 20 seconds, which will add up to 12 minutes of action in total.

There are no repeated exercises in the workout, though you will do some of them on each side individually, and Daniel has selected a range of moves to work the whole core, including your abs, obliques, lower back and deep stabilizer muscles.

This is done with a range of classic moves like crunches where you simply hold the kettlebell and other, more adventurous moves where you’ll be swinging the weight around.

With these moves in mind, the shape and handle on the kettlebell make it a better pick than a dumbbell, so if you’re thinking of subbing in dumbbells for the session bear this in mind because you might have to adjust the movements slightly for some exercises.

The more explosive elements of these exercises mean that you’re not only increasing your strength, but also your core power with this workout. You’ll notice these gains with heavy lifts like squats and the bench press in future workouts.

That’s only if you do this workout regularly of course, or add it into a training routine with other core sessions and back up your efforts with a healthy lifestyle as well.

This workout can be done as a core-focused finisher for a wider full-body workout, or as a standalone abs and core session.

If you’re looking for other sessions to use your kettlebell with, try this five-move full-body workout from a HYROX trainer, or this five-minute kettlebell blast for a really quick session to target the whole body.