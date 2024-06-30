CrossFit athlete shares a 3-move barbell workout to build lower body strength, muscle and power

Grab your barbell and try this muscle-torching three-move workout to build and strengthen your legs, glutes and core.

The squat session comes from none other than CrossFit Games athlete and Fittest Women in the U.K., Aimee Cringle. “This workout is structured to increase your lower body strength as well as power,” Cringle explains.

“By combining heavy squats with dynamic movements with a superset of Bulgarian split squats and tall box jumps this workout will improve muscle endurance, explosiveness and overall athleticism.” Get ready to power up.

Aimee Cringle CrossFit Games athlete and UK Fittest Women

What is the 3-move barbell leg workout?

Warm-up (10 minutes):

“For squatting, you want to mobilize your hips and ankles so you can get into the correct position,” says Cringle. “90/90 hip rolls are great for this, as well as bootstrappers and the World’s Greatest Stretch.”

Next, Cringle advises warming up your legs on a bike or rowing machine, then adding air squats and glute activation exercises such as lunges or split squats.

Workout overview:

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 3 Box Jump (Image credit: Getty images/ Unknown) Barbell Back Squat (Image credit: Shutterstock) Bulgarian Split Squat (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back squat

1 set AMRAP (max 10 reps) @ 82.5% 1RM

3 sets / 3 reps @ 70 % 1RM

Rest : 2:30 between sets

: 2:30 between sets Bulgarian split squats supersetted with box jumps

3 sets x 8/8 reps

x5 tall box jumps

Back squats explanation

Start with your barbell back squats and perform 1 set for as many rounds as possible for a maximum of 10 reps each time, loading the bar at 82.5% of your one-rep max (1RM). If you're not sure how much to lift, we recommend learning how to calculate your 1RM first. Next, perform 3 sets of 3 reps of your back squat at 70% of your 1RM. The rest time might seem like a lot, but trust us, you'll want it.

Cringle explains:

Position the barbell on your upper back, feet shoulder-width apart

Lower your body by bending your knees and simultaneously lowering your hips, keeping your chest up and back straight

Push through your heels to return to the starting position

Keep your knees wide open to help you get into a full squat position.

Bulgarian split squat and box jumps superset explanation:

Perform 3 sets of 8 reps for Bulgarian split squats using a barbell if you can, each time moving without rest into 5 box jumps with your box on a tall setting to make the exercise harder. If you’re still learning how to do a box jump, start on a low setting and build as your ability and confidence improve.

Cringle explains:

Stand approximately half a meter in front of a knee-high platform (bench or another surface) with your torso upright and a barbell across your upper back, then position one foot on the elevated surface

Slowly lower your back knee toward the floor. The forward knee should track over your toes and weight should be evenly distributed through your entire foot

Drive upward to return to the starting position

Repeat on the other side.

For box jumps:

Stand in front of a box

Bend your knees slightly, hinge at the hips and swing your arms back, then jump onto the box

Landing with a soft knee bend

Stand tall, then step back down and repeat.

Back squats primarily target the back body, including the back, glutes, hamstrings and calves, plus the quads and core muscles. Barbell back squats help engage the upper back while helping you load maximally, allowing you to work toward a 1RM (one-rep max) and build strength, power, or muscle over time.

Split squats are a single-leg squat variation that also works your quads, glutes, hamstrings, calves, and spinal erectors, and requires balance, stability, coordination and core engagement. If you struggle to engage your glutes during squats, Bulgarian split squats should help you rev them up, especially if you lean slightly forward.

Lastly, box jumps develop lower body and core power and explosive strength, heavily recruiting and training your fast-twitch muscle fibers and building yourself into a more robust and competent athlete.