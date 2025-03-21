3 simple ways to boost your mental stamina, according to a personal trainer

Opinion
By published

And it’s not your diet or workout routine

a photo of a woman doing a cardio workout
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It’s no news story that exercise helps improve emotional and mental health. Activity as low-impact as a short walk (particularly in nature) could boost mood and reduce feelings of anxiety before you consider the physical benefits.

In fact, a well-known study reported by Stanford found walking even increases creativity levels. Besides, walking aside, “exercise” can include anything from your favorite yoga class, known for its mindfulness properties, to HIIT, running, or Pilates. Studies even show lifting weights can reduce anxiety and improve mood.

Despite carving out a career as a trainer and fitness advocate, I don’t always feel motivated to exercise. For that reason, over the years, I’ve developed three physical wellness tweaks to keep me motivated in the gym.

And now, I’m revealing my three fitness non-negotiables for building mental stamina, too. After all, emotional and physical health walk hand in hand.

3 simple ways to boost mental stamina, according to a personal trainer

I do these three things often, and they’ve transformed my relationship with movement. They might seem a little dull compared with the latest TikTok trend, but they can certainly boost mood and well-being with some practice and consistency.

Here they are.

1. Do workouts you dislike — from time to time

Man performing a burpee holding two dumbbells during outdoor workout

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unpopular opinion: do exercise you dislike from time to time. You might be wondering why, and that’s completely fair. After all, aren’t we encouraged by the fitness industry to do what we enjoy and can stick to?

For the most part, that is true. But actually, doing exercise you dislike could have unexpected health benefits.

I’ve worked with a wide range of people over the years and I’ve seen the benefits of people working through challenging and uncomfortable situations. Joy can come from unexpected places, even a workout you previously disliked.

I still show up to some CrossFit classes and dread the program, but I know I’ll feel better after I overcome the mental side of the discomfort. I always say you can find enjoyment in two unexpected places: perseverance and a bit of ego-death. Besides, sometimes you might find a new hobby by trying something new or an activity you thought you disliked.

It’s also worth looking into why you might dislike something. Is it the exercise itself or the relationship you’ve developed with it? Tuning into this can help build mental stamina. Plus, overcoming obstacles can make us happy.

2. Breathwork actually works

Woman sitting on yoga mat in light and airy studio cross-legged performing a breathing exercise

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Breathing is a fundamental physical aspect of exercising properly. Without using the breath, you wouldn’t be able to practice any workout successfully, whether running, weightlifting, or yoga. But other than keeping you physically safe, learning to stop for a moment and focus on breathing has benefits for mental well-being, too.

Plenty of research, like this study by Nature, now shows physical and mental benefits of breathwork, including reduced anxiety, boosted mood, and even increased sleep quality.

In Garmin‘s 2023 fitness report, breathwork was trending with a 33% increase in users trying “intentional” breathing exercises. In fact, it was a top activity of 2023.

In Garmin’s 2024 report, outdoor activities rose in popularity, and stress scores averaged 30 out of 100, which is categorized as low. Stress is measured using heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) on a user’s watch.

An activity that has proven to slow the heart rate and calm the nervous system is breathwork. It’s my go-to when anxiety levels begin to creep up during the week, and I recommend these 3 breathing exercises for beginners if you want to explore the benefits further. Why not combine your next breathing activity with nature and get outdoors while you do it? Your Garmin watch might thank you.

3. A walk before bed feels like medicine

a photo of a woman out for a walk

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Recently, I decided to add a 5K walk every day to build mental stamina and boost my metabolism. Walking is low-impact and accessible and can help you feel calmer, more relaxed and less stressed, whether you walk day or night.

In a bid to improve sleep hygiene, I’ve been walking my dog in the evening, just a few hours before bedtime.

When researching for a piece I wrote about the best time to exercise for sleep, I was surprised to learn from the science and several experts that high-intensity workouts before bed don’t make you sleepy — they can actually leave you feeling more alert.

One of our experts, Dr. Lindsay Browning, a neuroscientist, psychologist and sleep expert, told us the release of endorphins, cortisol and adrenaline could delay sleep latency. The general guidelines suggest avoiding vigorous exercise several hours before bedtime with a minimum of 90 minutes between your last intense workout and hitting the hay.

Instead, developing a calming nighttime routine could be more beneficial. Gentle activities like yoga or a stroll around your local area may help lull you to sleep more easily in the evenings, which is why I’ve developed a habit of walking closer to bedtime while listening to a podcast if I'm feeling restless or stressed.

If you enjoy meditation, why not combine the two with this walking meditation? Walking close to bedtime also helps me accumulate more movement if I’ve had a static day at my desk while separating my work day from my evening routine.

Bottom line

Instilling habits you can stick to and that make you feel good is the best way to increase mental stamina (in my opinion) and you only need to pick one or two to begin with if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

A tweak here and there can help streamline your wellness regime this spring, so try to pick a ritual that feels rhythmic and natural.

More from Tom’s Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Smart Watches
Brand
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 178 deals
Filters
Arrow
Fitbit Charge 6
(Black)
1
Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness...
Amazon
View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 265
Our Review
2
Garmin | Forerunner 265 Watch...
Jenson USA
$449.99
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch6
Our Review
3
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 40MM in...
Verizon
View Deal
Whoop 4.0
Our Review
4
WHOOP 4.0 Health & Fitness...
PGA TOUR Superstore
View Deal
Fitbit Inspire 3
Our Review
5
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &...
Walmart
$98.75
View Deal
Whoop 4.0
Our Review
6
WHOOP - 4.0 Health and...
Best Buy
View Deal
Garmin Venu 3
Our Review
7
Garmin Venu 3 Smart Watch
Dell
View Deal
Apple Watch Series 9
8
Apple Watch Series 9 GPS...
Adorama US
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch6
Our Review
9
Galaxy Watch6
Samsung
View Deal
Garmin Venu 3
Our Review
10
Garmin Venu 3
REI.com
View Deal
Show more
Sam Hopes
Sam Hopes
Senior Fitness Writer, Fitness and Mobility Coach

Sam Hopes is a level 3 qualified trainer, level 2 reiki practitioner and senior fitness writer at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course. Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3.

Having worked with fitness studios like F45 and Virgin Active, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight, calisthenics and kettlebells. She also coaches mobility and stretching-focused classes several times a week and believes that true strength comes from a holistic approach to training your body.

Sam has completed two mixed doubles Hyrox competitions in London and the Netherlands and finished her first doubles attempt in 1:11.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Woman stretching arm overhead during warm up outdoors
I'm a personal trainer — these are the 3 wellness tweaks that have changed my life, and you can try them too
Man performing push-ups in gym studio during workout
Doing exercise you dislike could have unexpected health benefits — here’s why
a woman walking up a set of stairs
You'll find this beginner-friendly exercise in *every* fitness fanatic's workout routine — and it’s not squats
Man walking outside
I've been walking 5K every day to boost my metabolism and build mental stamina — here's why I don't count steps
a man working out in his living room
No gym? Use this 30-minute walking workout instead to build a stronger upper body and core and boost your metabolism
a photo of a woman in her 60&#039;s working out
Not swimming or Pilates — a Harvard study reveals this exercise protects memories and keeps your mind sharp
Latest in Fitness
a photo of a woman doing a cardio workout
3 simple ways to boost your mental stamina, according to a personal trainer
Woman walking on the WalkingPad Z1
Quick! This popular WalkingPad treadmill is $96 off ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale
a photo of a woman holding a barbell
I swapped barbells for a banded resistance bar — and it transformed my strength training
a photo of a woman out for a walk
Forget running — doing this one thing boosted the calorie burn on my daily walks
a runner at the 2007 Barkley Marathons event putting his head in his hand
The Barkley Marathons strikes again — with just 20 finishers in history, can anyone survive 2025?
Fitbit Versa 3
Fitbit just started testing its Personalized Sleep Schedule feature — here’s how to try it
Latest in Opinion
Google Pixel 9a with thumbs up and thumbs down icons
Google Pixel 9a — 5 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip
Ensemble cast members of Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Residence&quot; cast peak around a doorway
I just started streaming 'The Residence' — Netflix's new murder mystery show already has me hooked
a photo of a woman doing a cardio workout
3 simple ways to boost your mental stamina, according to a personal trainer
iPhone 12
A port-free iPhone is fine with the EU — and if it happens, I’m ready for it
Sony UBP-X700 on stand in living room
Forget streaming — I think Sony's new 4K Blu-ray player is coming at just the right time
Jesse Eisenberg as Simon / James in the film &quot;The Double&quot;
One of the best psychological thrillers I’ve ever seen is streaming free on Prime Video — and I can't get it out of my head
More about fitness
a photo of a woman holding a barbell

I swapped barbells for a banded resistance bar — and it transformed my strength training

Woman walking on the WalkingPad Z1

Quick! This popular WalkingPad treadmill is $96 off ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Gemini logo on smartphone

Google's Gemini Deep Research is now free — here's how to use it
See more latest
Most Popular
Google Pixel 9a with thumbs up and thumbs down icons
Google Pixel 9a — 5 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip
Ensemble cast members of Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Residence&quot; cast peak around a doorway
I just started streaming 'The Residence' — Netflix's new murder mystery show already has me hooked
iPhone 12
A port-free iPhone is fine with the EU — and if it happens, I’m ready for it
Choi Min-sik in Oldboy
You’ll never believe the twists in this cult classic Korean thriller — watch it now before it leaves Netflix
Jesse Eisenberg as Simon / James in the film &quot;The Double&quot;
One of the best psychological thrillers I’ve ever seen is streaming free on Prime Video — and I can't get it out of my head
Woman in studio on exercise mat performing the splits while leaning on elbows and smiling at camera
I tried a contortion workout class for the first time after seeing it on TikTok — here’s what happened
Sony UBP-X700 on stand in living room
Forget streaming — I think Sony's new 4K Blu-ray player is coming at just the right time
Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond in &quot;Rebel Ridge&quot; on Netflix
There’s been 136 Netflix No. 1 movies in the last 4 years — here’s the 15 I think are worth watching
Mark Duplass and Ellen Pompeo in &quot;Good American Family&quot; on Hulu
Hulu’s new true crime drama is one of the most shocking shows I’ve ever watched — and you can stream it now
De&#039;longhi la specialista touch first look
I got a first look at De'Longhi's new La Specialista Touch — 3 things I love, and 1 thing I don't