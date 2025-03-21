3 simple ways to boost your mental stamina, according to a personal trainer

It’s no news story that exercise helps improve emotional and mental health. Activity as low-impact as a short walk (particularly in nature) could boost mood and reduce feelings of anxiety before you consider the physical benefits.

In fact, a well-known study reported by Stanford found walking even increases creativity levels. Besides, walking aside, “exercise” can include anything from your favorite yoga class, known for its mindfulness properties, to HIIT, running, or Pilates. Studies even show lifting weights can reduce anxiety and improve mood.

Despite carving out a career as a trainer and fitness advocate, I don’t always feel motivated to exercise. For that reason, over the years, I’ve developed three physical wellness tweaks to keep me motivated in the gym.

And now, I’m revealing my three fitness non-negotiables for building mental stamina, too. After all, emotional and physical health walk hand in hand.

3 simple ways to boost mental stamina, according to a personal trainer

I do these three things often, and they’ve transformed my relationship with movement. They might seem a little dull compared with the latest TikTok trend, but they can certainly boost mood and well-being with some practice and consistency.

Here they are.

1. Do workouts you dislike — from time to time

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unpopular opinion: do exercise you dislike from time to time. You might be wondering why, and that’s completely fair. After all, aren’t we encouraged by the fitness industry to do what we enjoy and can stick to?

For the most part, that is true. But actually, doing exercise you dislike could have unexpected health benefits.

I’ve worked with a wide range of people over the years and I’ve seen the benefits of people working through challenging and uncomfortable situations. Joy can come from unexpected places, even a workout you previously disliked.

I still show up to some CrossFit classes and dread the program, but I know I’ll feel better after I overcome the mental side of the discomfort. I always say you can find enjoyment in two unexpected places: perseverance and a bit of ego-death. Besides, sometimes you might find a new hobby by trying something new or an activity you thought you disliked.

It’s also worth looking into why you might dislike something. Is it the exercise itself or the relationship you’ve developed with it? Tuning into this can help build mental stamina. Plus, overcoming obstacles can make us happy.

2. Breathwork actually works

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Breathing is a fundamental physical aspect of exercising properly. Without using the breath, you wouldn’t be able to practice any workout successfully, whether running, weightlifting, or yoga. But other than keeping you physically safe, learning to stop for a moment and focus on breathing has benefits for mental well-being, too.

Plenty of research, like this study by Nature, now shows physical and mental benefits of breathwork, including reduced anxiety, boosted mood, and even increased sleep quality.

In Garmin‘s 2023 fitness report, breathwork was trending with a 33% increase in users trying “intentional” breathing exercises. In fact, it was a top activity of 2023.

In Garmin’s 2024 report, outdoor activities rose in popularity, and stress scores averaged 30 out of 100, which is categorized as low. Stress is measured using heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) on a user’s watch.

An activity that has proven to slow the heart rate and calm the nervous system is breathwork. It’s my go-to when anxiety levels begin to creep up during the week, and I recommend these 3 breathing exercises for beginners if you want to explore the benefits further. Why not combine your next breathing activity with nature and get outdoors while you do it? Your Garmin watch might thank you.

3. A walk before bed feels like medicine

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Recently, I decided to add a 5K walk every day to build mental stamina and boost my metabolism. Walking is low-impact and accessible and can help you feel calmer, more relaxed and less stressed, whether you walk day or night.

In a bid to improve sleep hygiene, I’ve been walking my dog in the evening, just a few hours before bedtime.

When researching for a piece I wrote about the best time to exercise for sleep, I was surprised to learn from the science and several experts that high-intensity workouts before bed don’t make you sleepy — they can actually leave you feeling more alert.

One of our experts, Dr. Lindsay Browning, a neuroscientist, psychologist and sleep expert, told us the release of endorphins, cortisol and adrenaline could delay sleep latency. The general guidelines suggest avoiding vigorous exercise several hours before bedtime with a minimum of 90 minutes between your last intense workout and hitting the hay.

Instead, developing a calming nighttime routine could be more beneficial. Gentle activities like yoga or a stroll around your local area may help lull you to sleep more easily in the evenings, which is why I’ve developed a habit of walking closer to bedtime while listening to a podcast if I'm feeling restless or stressed.

If you enjoy meditation, why not combine the two with this walking meditation? Walking close to bedtime also helps me accumulate more movement if I’ve had a static day at my desk while separating my work day from my evening routine.

Bottom line

Instilling habits you can stick to and that make you feel good is the best way to increase mental stamina (in my opinion) and you only need to pick one or two to begin with if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

A tweak here and there can help streamline your wellness regime this spring, so try to pick a ritual that feels rhythmic and natural.