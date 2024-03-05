Strava announces integration with Oura — what it means for you

Strava has just announced its latest integration with Oura, the leading smart ring for stress, sleep, fitness and health management on your finger. Here’s what we know so far about the exciting collaboration launching right now, March 05, 2024.

According to Strava, the integration should give users a “full approach to training” within the Strava platform, allowing users to bring their health scores on recovery, activity and sleep, over from the Oura app directly to their Strava activities, with Strava data contributing toward overall health scores on Oura, too.

Members can now access even more feedback on their health and fitness, gathering a more holistic approach to training performance and recovery efforts. Here’s what you need to know and how to get started.

What is the Strava and Oura integration?

A post shared by Open (@op_e___n) A photo posted by on

By connecting your Strava and Oura Ring profiles, members can bring together pre and post-exercise efforts and activity performance to “tell the full story of an athlete’s performance and improvement.”

“Chasing your personal best means nurturing your entire well-being,” Zipporah Allen, Chief Business Officer at Strava, says. The idea is to integrate with trusted partners so that athletes “have the tools they need to optimize every aspect of their active lives.”

In short, Oura members can share select key stats directly to Strava activity, choosing which activity to pair the data in the form of complementary media like images or videos.

The company's press release noted that Strava wants to be "the nucleus of [your] active life," and is potentially setting itself up as a third-party competitor to apps like Google Fit and Apple Health that combine data from multiple sources.

But they'll have competition. The Samsung Galaxy Ring is set to launch this summer, and is part of Samsung's ambition to create its own walled-garden ecosystem around your smart devices and phones, all bundled into the Samsung Health app.

Connecting Strava and Oura

(Image credit: Future)

If you currently use the Oura app but don’t have Strava, you can create a free account or start a free subscription trial, then follow the Strava support guidelines to learn about integrating activity.

Once you’re up and running on both Strava and Oura, you can connect the Oura app to Strava, then share your recorded media to synced Strava activities, even if those activities weren’t originally recorded with Oura.

Open the Oura app , hit the top-left menu and hit the Settings tab.

, hit the top-left menu and hit the Tap Other apps, then the Strava option under Available apps

then the option under Press Continue to accept the integration, then Open

to accept the integration, then Authorize Strava to access Oura data. You may need to enter Strava login data to grant access

Toggle Import workouts from Strava and Export workouts from Strava, depending on which activities you want to allow.

Once connected, your Strava activities should display as activity cards within the Oura app, counting toward your Readiness Scores and Activity scores in the app.

From here, you can also sync activities captured by Oura using the Workout Heart Rate recording feature. It’s worth noting that Oura’s auto-detection activities and manual inputs can’t sync to Strava.

Once you’re ready to share information with Strava, hit the home tab and tap "Share" in the top right corner. Select data to share, then hit "Share to Strava," and you’re ready to go.

This isn't the only connection launching today, as Strava also announced a similar feature with the meditation app Open. If you want to share classes recorded on Open, you can share them to Strava too, just follow the Strava support instructions to get the integration set up.

More from Tom's Guide

If you haven't yet invested in the Oura Ring, check out some handy articles below to help you decide on the best fitness tracker for you.