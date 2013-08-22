Zeus 3D All-in-One 3D Printer Will Also Scan, Copy and Fax

A new 3D printer will soon be hitting Kickstarter that has an interesting twist: it's an all-in-one, meaning that it can scan, copy as well as transmit schematics from one machine to another without a separate computer.

Developed by AIO Robotics, the Zeus 3D all-in-one will have a 7-inch color touchscreen and an ARM processor that will let it operate without being connected to a PC. The onboard computer is powerful enough to process the 3D scanning data and can upload to the cloud for final 3D reconstruction.

The Zeus 3D will launch on Kickstarter on September 4. Pricing is so far unknown, but AIO Robotics did comment, "We have not finalized the pricing yet but it will be significantly cheaper than the Makerbot Replicator + Digitizer."

The Makerbot Replicators sell for $2200 to $2800, with the Digitizer only to add $1400 to that cost. Expect the Zeus 3D to be priced in the thousands rather than the hundreds.